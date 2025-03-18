Find your new happy place in the new teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2

It’s been almost 30 years since Happy Gilmore’s unforgettable antics at the Tour Championship in 1996, including doing the bull dance, fighting with Bob Barker and sinking a seemingly impossible putt, thanks to his instructor Chubbs. But Adam Sandler is back on the green with the new teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. Tee time has officially been confirmed as the golf comedy legacy sequel arrives on Netflix on July 25. Sandler and his long-time Saturday Night Live collaborator Tim Herlihy wrote the script for the film, and this entry is helmed by Kyle Newacheck, who has directed Workaholics episodes, as well as Sandler’s Murder Mystery and episodes of What We Do in the Shadows.

The cast list includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio MartÃ­nez Ocasio, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Paige Spiranic.

In addition to Sandler, the entire creative team also returns. Original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to write Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, and Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds also produce.

While Happy Gilmore isn’t a franchise known for plot secrecy, Netflix has been very stingy on plot details and the official logline simply reads, “Happy Gilmore returns!” All that is known is what can be gathered from clips, including that Happy hasn’t played golf in a long time and the new generation of golfers hit hard now, Shooter McGavin returns and comes face-to-face with Happy, and Virginia Venit and Happy may have to say goodbye to Grandma’s place again. Meanwhile, Ben Stiller‘s character also returns and perhaps, he’ll finally have some comeuppance from the first movie.

The original Happy Gilmore is much beloved among fans, and Sandler is definitely feeling the pressure for the sequel to live up to the first movie. “It’s on your mind,” Sandler said. “We’ve got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that’s the goal. We’ll see. We’re definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence.“

