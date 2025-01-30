Netflix unveils a list of the movies coming to the streamer in 2025

The list of movies coming to the Netflix streaming service in 2025 includes Happy Gilmore 2, Frankenstein, The Old Guard 2, and more

Earlier this morning, we saw Netflix unveil their 2025 TV slate, and now the folks at Deadline have also gotten their hands on the list of movies that we can expect to see drop on the streaming service as the year goes on. The list includes the likes of The Electric State, Wake Up Dead Man, Happy Gilmore 2, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, The Old Guard 2, and a whole lot more – and you can check it out by scrolling down!

KINDA PREGNANT – February 5 | Comedy

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams. DIRECTOR: Tyler Spindel SCREENPLAY BY: Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer STORY BY: Julie Paiva PRODUCERS: Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Eli Thomas for Happy Madison, Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions, Amy Schumer, Alex Saks for Saks Picture Company EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Barry Bernardi, Michael D. Robins KEY CAST: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou

THE WITCHER: SIRENS OF THE DEEP February 11 | Animated

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war. DIRECTOR: Kang Hei Chul WRITERS: Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin PRODUCER: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mike Ostrowski, Tomek Bagiński & Jarosław Sawko (Platige), Jason F Brown & Sean Daniel (Hivemind)

LA DOLCE VILLA February 13| Romantic Comedy

Successful businessman Eric travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance. DIRECTOR: Mark Waters WRITERS: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy PRODUCERS: Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy KEY CAST: Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia

CHAOS: THE MANSON MURDERS March 7| Documentary Film

Logline to follow. DIRECTOR: Errol Morris PRODUCERS: Errol Morris, Robert Fernandez and Steven Hathaway

PLANKTON: THE MOVIE March 7| Animated Comedy

Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted. DIRECTOR: Dave Needham EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller STORY BY: Mr. Lawrence SCREENPLAY BY: Mr. Lawrence & Kaz and Mr. Lawrence & Chris Viscardi Based on the Series “SpongeBob SquarePants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg VOICE CAST: Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass MUSIC BY: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper MUSIC SUPERVISORS: Karyn Rachtman, Otis Rachtman ORIGINAL SONGS: Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh & Bob Mothersbaugh

THE ELECTRIC STATE March 14 | Action Sci-Fi

Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. DIRECTOR: Anthony and Joe Russo WRITERS: Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely BASED ON THE BOOK: The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag PRODUCERS: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Tim Connors, Nick van Dyk, Jake Aust, Geoffrey Haley, Jeffrey Ford, Simon Stålenhag, Julia Angelin, Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti CO-PRODUCERS: Anthony J. Vorhies, Joseph Micucci, Murtaza Kathawala KEY CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, with Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci. Featuring the vocal talents of Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, Alan Tudyk.

THE LIFE LIST March 28| Romance/Romantic Comedy

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way. DIRECTOR: Adam Brooks SCREENPLAY BY: Adam Brooks BASED ON THE NOVEL: The Life List by Lori Nelson Spielman PRODUCED: Liza Chasin, p.g.a. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Hutch Parker, Kerry Orent, Adam Brooks, Margaret Chernin KEY CAST: Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, José Zúñiga, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton

PANGOLIN: KULU’S JOURNEY April 21

A man finds new purpose when he helps rescue a baby pangolin, one of the most trafficked animals in the world, in a sting operation in South Africa. He leaves the city and embarks on a heartfelt mission to rehabilitate and prepare the vulnerable animal for a life of freedom in the wild. From the Academy Award-winning director of My Octopus Teacher comes Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, a poignant exploration of the connection between humans and the creatures we share our world with. DIRECTOR: Pippa Ehrlich PRODUCERS: George Chignell, Pippa Ehrlich, Jessica Grimshaw, Nick Shumaker EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Craig Foster, Swati Thiyagarajan, David Levine

HAVOC Spring 2025 | Action Thriller

After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unravelling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. DIRECTOR: Gareth Evans WRITER: Gareth Evans PRODUCERS: Ed Talfan, Gareth Evans, Aram Tertzakian, Tom Hardy KEY CAST: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, with Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker

NONNAS May 9| Comedy

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs. DIRECTOR: Stephen Chbosky (Wonder, The Perks of Being a Wallflower) WRITER: Liz Maccie PRODUCERS: Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane for Madison Wells, Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Scott Budnick and Ameet Shukla for 1Community, Alexis Garcia, Vince Vaughn, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, Amanda Morgan Palmer and Stacy Calabrese for Madison Wells, Produced In Partnership with Fifth Season KEY CAST: Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, Campbell Scott

THE OLD GUARD 2 July 2 | Action

Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence. DIRECTOR: Victoria Mahoney SCREENPLAY BY: Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker SCREEN STORY BY: Greg Rucka BASED ON THE GRAPHIC NOVEL SERIES WRITTEN BY: Greg Rucka and Illustrated by Leandro Fernandez PRODUCERS: Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, Marc Evans, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger KEY CAST: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Henry Golding, with Uma Thurman and Chiwetel Ejiofor

FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN Summer 2025 | Horror

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night. DIRECTOR: Matt Palmer WRITER: Matt Palmer & Donald Mcleary PRODUCERS: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment BASED ON THE BOOK CREATED BY: R.L. Stine EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Yvonne Bernard, Joan Waricha, Jane Stine KEY CAST: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, with Lily Taylor and Katherine Waterson. ALSO STARRING: Darrin Baker, Rebecca Ablack, Ilan O’Driscoll, Damian Romeo, Dakota Taylor, Eden Summer Gilmore, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee.

FRANKENSTEIN November 2025 | Genre/Drama

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro WRITER: Guillermo del Toro PRODUCER: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Scott Stuber KEY CAST: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz

FALL 2025 RELEASES

A MERRY LITTLE EX-MAS Romantic Comedy

A recently separated couple attempts to have one last Christmas with their kids before the wife sells the family home to move and start fresh, but complications arise when the husband brings his amazing new girlfriend into the holiday mix. DIRECTOR: Steve Carr WRITER: Holly Hester PRODUCER: Melissa Joan Hart, Paula Hart EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Alicia Silverstone KEY CAST: Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Melissa Joan Hart

JAY KELLY Comedy/Drama

A heartbreaking comedy from Noah Baumbach starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. DIRECTOR: Noah Baumbach WRITERS: Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer PRODUCERS: David Heyman, Amy Pascal, Noah Baumbach CAST: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, Greta Gerwig

RIP Drama / Thriller

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on. DIRECTOR: Joe Carnahan WRITER: Joe Carnahan PRODUCERS: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld for Artists Equity EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran for Artists Equity KEY CAST: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Nestor Carbonell, Lina Esco, with Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler

UNTITLED KATHRYN BIGELOW Drama/Thriller

Logline to follow. DIRECTOR: Kathryn Bigelow WRITER: Noah Oppenheim PRODUCERS Kathryn Bigelow, Greg Shapiro, Noah Oppenheim CAST: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY Mystery

Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet. DIRECTOR: Rian Johnson WRITER: Rian Johnson PRODUCERS: Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson

CAST: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church

THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 Thriller

While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn’t happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger. Based on the bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. DIRECTOR: Simon Stone WRITERS: Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and Simon Stone BASED ON THE BOOK: The Woman In Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware PRODUCERS: SISTER and Debra Hayward CAST: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

NETFLIX MOVIES WITH DATES TBD:

AIR FORCE ELITE: THUNDERBIRDS Documentary Film

For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams. PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Higher Ground Productions, Blue Ox Films, Supper Club DIRECTOR: Matt Wilcox

THE BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER Drama

When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation. DIRECTOR: Edward Berger WRITER: Rowan Joffe BASED ON: ‘The Ballad of a Small Player’ by Lawrence Osborne PRODUCERS: Mike Goodridge, Edward Berger, Matt Wilkinson KEY CAST: Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda Swinton

CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS Romantic Comedy

An ambitious M&A executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son. DIRECTOR: Mark Steven Johnson WRITER: Mark Steven Johnson PRODUCERS: Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston, Mark Steven Johnson KEY CAST: Minka Kelly, Tom Wozniczka, Sean Amsing, Thibault De Montalemert, Astrid Whettnall, Flula Borg, Xavier Samuel

EDDIE Documentary Film

There has been no career like his before or since and, for the first time, Eddie Murphy is looking back on his extraordinary journey and looking ahead at what is still to come. EDDIE chronicles his meteoric rise from teen comic phenom to Saturday Night Live breakout and stand-up supernova to box office titan. It illuminates the evolution of Eddie Murphy — the trails he blazed and records he broke on his way from Brooklyn upstart to Hollywood icon. In this intimate portrait, the Oscar-nominated actor opens up his home and dives deep into his eclectic, nearly 50-year career. In his own words, he talks about entertaining three generations of fans with a filmography that spans comedy, action, drama, animation, musicals, and family fare. Friends, co-stars, directors, and fellow comics offer insight into Murphy’s singular life and career and the influence that it has had with breakthrough stand-up films like Raw, ‘80s megahits Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and Trading Places through ‘90s classics like The Nutty Professor, the Shrek franchise in the 2000s to his Oscar-nominated performance in Dreamgirls. Two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall takes fans on an emotional ride, offering laughter and tears and an EDDIE they’ve never seen before. DIRECTOR: Angus Wall PRODUCERS: John Davis, John Fox, Charisse Hewitt, Terry Leonard and Kent Kubena

HAPPY GILMORE 2 Comedy

Happy Gilmore returns! DIRECTOR: Kyle Newacheck WRITER: Tim Herlihy & Adam Sandler PRODUCER: Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Jack Giarrapnuto, Robert Simonds EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Dennis Dugan, Barry Bernardi, David Bausch, Dan Bulla ANNOUNCED CAST: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider

IN YOUR DREAMS Animated

In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family. DIRECTOR: Alex Woo CO-DIRECTOR: Erik Benson PRODUCERS: Timothy Hahn, p.g.a., Gregg Taylor, p.g.a. SCREENPLAY BY: Erik Benson and Alex Woo STORY BY: Alex Woo and Stanley Moore VOICE CAST: Simu Liu, Craig Robinson MUSIC BY: John Debney

K-POP: DEMON HUNTERS (working title) Animated

K-Pop: Demon Hunters is a musical action adventure that follows the story of a world-renowned K-Pop girl group, as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as bad-ass demon hunters, set against a colorful backdrop of fashion, food, style and the most popular music movement of this generation. DIRECTORS: Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans PRODUCER: Michelle Wong

LOST IN STARLIGHT Romance/Romantic Comedy [Animated]

Astronaut Nan-young and musician Jay embark on the longest-ever long-distance relationship — one that bridges Earth and Mars. DIRECTOR: Han Ji-won WRITERS: Han Ji-won, Kang Hyun-joo KEY CAST Kim Tae-ri, Hong Kyung

MY OXFORD YEAR Romance/Romantic Comedy

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives. DIRECTOR: Iain Morris WRITERS: Allison Burnett and Melissa Osbourne Based on the book “My Oxford Year” by Julia Whelan, which was adapted from Burnett’s original screenplay PRODUCER: Temple Hill Entertainment is producing with Laura Quicksilver and George Berman managing the production EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Caroline Levy, Sofia Carson, Laura Char Carson KEY CAST: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Nikhil Parmar, Poppy Gilbert, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah, Hugh Coles

NIGHT ALWAYS COMES Drama/Thriller

Based on the best selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free. DIRECTOR: Benjamin Caron WRITER: Sarah Conradt BASED ON THE BOOK: The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin PRODUCERS: Vanessa Kirby, Lauren Dark, Benjamin and Jodie Caron, Gary Levinsohn, Billy Hines, Ryan Bartecki KEY CAST: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park, Michael Kelly

POOKOO Animated

Pookoo is a buddy comedy about a small woodland creature and a majestic bird, two natural sworn enemies of The Valley, that must set off on an adventure of a lifetime. DIRECTOR: Nathan Greno PRODUCERS: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews for

Skydance Animation MUSIC BY: Siddhartha Khosla

R&B Drama

R&B is a contemporary version of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had. DIRECTOR: Alanna Brown WRITERS: Michael Elliot & Cory Tynan PRODUCERS: DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Bart Lipton KEY CAST: Serayah McNeill, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Christopher Broughton, Yung Joc

STEVE Drama

A headteacher (Cillian Murphy) of a last-chance reform school struggles to keep his students in line, while also grappling with his own spiralling mental health. A reimagining of Max Porter’s novel Shy, Steve traces a pivotal 24 hours in the life of its titular character. DIRECTOR: Tim Mielants STORY BY: Max Porter PRODUCERS: Cillian Murphy, Alan Moloney KEY CAST: Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo

STRAW Drama/Thriller

A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence. DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry WRITER: Tyler Perry PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland KEY CAST: Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar

THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Comedy

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership. DIRECTOR: Chris Columbus BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Richard Osman SCREENPLAY BY: Katy Brand PRODUCERS: Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, Jo Burn and Richard Osman KEY CAST: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Richard E Grant, Geoff Bell, Ingrid Oliver and Paul Freeman

TITAN Documentary Film

The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for Titan, coming to Netflix this summer. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean. TITAN is a Story Syndicate production in association with Diamond Docs DIRECTOR: Mark Monroe PRODUCERS: Mark Monroe, Jon Bardin, Lily Garrison EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Kate Barry, Tommy Coriale, Mala Chapple, Amy Herdy, Jude Prest

TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S DESTINATION WEDDING+ Comedy

Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun. DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry WRITER: Tyler Perry PRODUCERS: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Yolanda T. Cochran KEY CAST: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White,

Jermaine Harris, Xavier Smalls

THE TWITS Animated

Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city. A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits’ beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy. DIRECTOR: Phil Johnston CO-DIRECTORS: Katie Shanahan, Todd Kunjan Demong PRODUCERS: Phil Johnston, Maggie Malone CO-PRODUCER: Daisy May West WRITERS: Phil Johnston, Meg Favreau VOICE CAST: Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, with Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke

UNTITLED NEW YORKER DOCUMENTARY

It is considered one of the most culturally significant magazines of all time. Now, as The New Yorker marks its centennial, the iconic publication is granting unprecedented access to its inner workings, its contributors, and its archives. This documentary follows the editors, writers and creatives behind the scenes of one of the last print magazines of our time. DIRECTOR: Marshall Curry PRODUCERS: Marshall Curry, Xan Parker EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Judd Apatow, Josh Church, Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Michael Bonfiglio

THE WRONG PARIS Romantic Comedy

A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France, but it’s actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans. DIRECTOR: Janeen Damian WRITER: Nicole Henrich PRODUCERS: Brad Krevoy, Michael Damian EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Miranda Cosgrove, Galen Fletcher, Janeen Damian, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, Vincent Balzano, Kelly Frazier KEY CAST: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, with Frances Fisher and Yvonne Orji. Also starring Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac, Hannah Stocking. ADDITIONAL CAST: Veronica Long, Naika Toussaint and Ava Bianchi.

What do you think of Netflix‘s 2025 movies line-up? Let us know by leaving a comment below.