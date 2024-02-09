The Dreadful: Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunite for horror film

For fifty-nine episodes, Sophie Turner played the role of Sansa Stark on the hit series Game of Thrones. For sixty-two episodes, Kit Harington played the role of Jon Snow on that same show. And now Turner and Harington are set to work together again, as Deadline reports that they have both signed on to star in the Gothic horror film The Dreadful ! This film is coming our way from writer/director Natasha Kermani, who has previously directed the thriller Shattered, the sci-fi drama Imitation Girl, and the horror film Lucky, as well as multiple short films and a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/85.

The Dreadful will be set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, which took place from 1455 to 1487. The story follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.

UTA Independent Film Group and Film Bridge International will be presenting the project to potential buyers at the upcoming European Film Market. Turner is producing the movie alongside Redwire Pictures/Tunnel’s Luke Daniels, Storyboard Media’s Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler, and Greg Lauritano of Black Magic.

I don’t know anything about the War of the Roses, in fact when I see that term, the first thing that comes to my mind is the 1989 dark comedy that was directed by Danny DeVito and starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Despite my ignorance of this historical event, I am interested in seeing how this horror movie set during that time period is going to turn out.

Does The Dreadful sound interesting to you? Are you excited to see Sophie Turner and Kit Harington working on the same project again? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Beyond Game of Thrones, Turner’s credits include Do Revenge, Survive, X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, The Staircase, and Josie. Harington’s credits include Silent Hill: Revelation, Pompeii, Brimstone, Eternals, Lot No. 249, Extrapolations, and entries in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.