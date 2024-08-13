The Evilry: Brec Bassinger follows Final Destination 6 with a supernatural thriller

Brec Bassinger and Elena Kampouris are the stars of the supernatural coming-of-age thriller The Evilry, which starts filming next month

Stargirl star Brec Bassinger has a lead role in the upcoming, long-awaited Final Destination sequel Final Destination: Bloodlines (a.k.a. Final Destination 6) and will also be seen in the true crime thriller The Man in the White Van when it reaches theatres in October. Now Deadline reports that she’s continuing to work in the horror / thriller genre, as she has signed on to star in the supernatural coming-of-age thriller The Evilry .

Alexander Garcia will be directing from his own script, with principal photography set to begin in Louisiana next month. Bassinger will be joined in the cast by Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn), Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Marissa Reyes (Ganymede), Evan Ross (The Loneliest Boy in the World), Tony Pierce (The Bodyguard), and Teri Polo (the Meet the Parents franchise).

Deadline wasn’t able to dig up much in the way of plot details, but they were able to find out that the story involves a visiting relative, played by Kampouris, who is harboring a dark secret.

Writer/director Garcia is producing The Evilry under his Multi-Valence Productions banner, alongside his producing partners Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds. Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker are also producing, with Scott Huneryager of ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures and William Day Frank serving as executive producers. Garcia is just getting his writing/directing/producing career rolling. He’s currently in post-production on a skateboarding romance called Crushed It! and has multiple projects in pre-production: the skateboarding fantasy film Skate God, the mystery Gallatin 6, and the horror film He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

In addition to Stargirl, The Man in the White Van, and Final Destination: Bloodlines (we’re still waiting to hear a release date announcement for that one), Bassinger’s credits include Liar, Liar, Vampire; Bella and the Bulldogs, the School of Rock TV series, All Night, Killer Under the Bed, Chicken Girls, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Titans, and V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.

Are you a Brec Bassinger fan, and are you glad to hear that she has signed on to star in the supernatural coming-of-age thriller The Evilry?