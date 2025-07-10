The Eyes Are the Best Part: Greta Lee to make directorial debut with psychological horror film

Greta Lee has almost twenty years of screen acting credits to her name, but she has recently reached a new level of recognition due to her roles in the romantic drama Past Lives (for which she earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Indie Spirit Award nominations for best actress) and the TV shows The Morning Show and Russian Doll, among others. This October, she’ll be seen in Tron: Ares – and now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that she’s set to make her directorial debut with a psychological horror film called The Eyes Are the Best Part .

Based on a novel by Monika Kim and set up at Searchlight Pictures, The Eyes Are the Best Part is about a family falling apart as well as the making of a female serial killer from a Korean-American perspective. Set in Los Angeles, the book tells the story of a woman named Ji-won, whose life unravels after her father has an affair and then leaves the family. She finds an inventive way to satiate her rage and hunger. Here’s the full description of the novel: Ji-won’s life tumbles into disarray in the wake of her Appa’s extramarital affair and subsequent departure. Her mother, distraught. Her younger sister, hurt and confused. Her college freshman grades, failing. Her dreams, horrifying… yet enticing. In them, Ji-won walks through bloody rooms full of eyes. Succulent blue eyes. Salivatingly blue eyes. Eyes the same shape and shade as George’s, who is Umma’s obnoxious new boyfriend. George has already overstayed his welcome in her family’s claustrophobic apartment. He brags about his puffed-up consulting job, ogles Asian waitresses while dining out, and acts condescending toward Ji-won and her sister as if he deserves all of Umma’s fawning adoration. No, George doesn’t deserve anything from her family. Ji-won will make sure of that. For no matter how many victims accumulate around her campus or how many people she must deceive and manipulate, Ji-won’s hunger and her rage deserve to be sated. Lee is also writing the screenplay adaptation.

Matt Jackson and Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures are producing The Eyes Are the Best Part with Lulu Wang of Local Time and Dani Melia.

