Independent Spirit Awards: American Fiction and Past Lives dominate

American Fiction and A24’s breakout hit Past Lives were the big winners at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards.

Another big award show took place this weekend (in addition to the SAG Awards), the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which celebrates indie film and TV. One thing about this awards show is that their idea of independent sometimes makes me scratch my head a bit, with HBO’s big-budget The Last of Us nominated a whole bunch in the TV category, along with Netflix’s Beef and several other streaming shows, which I’m not sure one could call independent. For films, there’s a $30 million budget cap. For TV, I’m honestly not sure what the benchmark is because Last of Us was notoriously an expensive show to shoot, costing at least $100 million.

Indeed, The Last of Us won some key awards on the TV side, winning Best Supporting Performance (for Nick Offerman) and Best Breakthrough Performance (for Keivonn Montreal Woodard). Over on the film side, American Fiction and Past Lives were the big winners, winning for performance and film. To note, the Independent Spirit Awards did away with gendered categories, so every acting category only had one winner.

Check out the full list below:

Movies

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives

We Grown Now

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One

Upon Entry

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

Best Screenplay

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, Birth/Rebirth

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry

Best Cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now

Best Editing

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry

Best Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Robert Altman Award

Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Someone to Watch Award

Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains

Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, Director of unseen

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam

John Cassavetes Award

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton

Television

Best New Scripted Series

Beef

Dreaming Whilst Black

I’m a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Serie

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Kara Young, I’m a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

What did you think of the Indie Spirit winners? Let us know in the comments!