SAG Award winners: Murphy, Gladstone, RDJ, and Randolph headed to Oscar victory?

The 30th SAG Awards found winners in Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Succession, The Bear, Beef, and more.

The winners for this year’s SAG Awards have been unveiled, with Oppenheimer taking the guild’s top honor in the film category, while Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all earned individual statues, putting each as the definitive frontrunner at the Academy Awards next month. On the television front, Succession and The Bear took home their respective ensemble awards. Going into the ceremony, Barbie and Oppenheimer led movies with four nominations apiece, while HBO’s Succession landed five.

Check out the full list of winners from the SAG Awards below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Guilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – WINNER

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Be Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us – WINNER

The Mandalorian

As actors make up the highest percentage of voting AMPAS members, the SAG Awards tend to be a strong indicator of that season’s winners. In addition to these winners, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. SAG-AFTRA made its biggest headlines last year during its 118-day strike, which, paired with the WGA’s, put Hollywood at a standstill.

What do you think of the SAG Award winners? Will the four core acting categories match up at the Oscars next month?