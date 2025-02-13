Milla Jovovich hints at Leeloo Dallas returning in an animated spin-off of The Fifth Element

Big bada boom! It’s been roughly 27 years since I saw The Fifth Element nine times in theaters (the most I’d ever seen a single movie at the cinema), and not a year goes by that I don’t revisit Luc Besson’s sci-fi classic at least once. Not only would I put The Fifth Element on a list of my all-time favorite movies, but it would likely crack the Top 20, maybe even the Top 10. Whether you support my enthusiasm for the film or not, there’s no chance of ignoring a quote from Milla Jovovich, who plays Leeloo Dallas in the movie, saying an animated spin-off of The Fifth Element featuring her character could be on the way.

Speaking with Comicbook.com about her upcoming film with Dave Bautista, In the Lost Lands, Jovovich mentioned she’s working with The Fifth Element director and co-writer Luc Besson again, saying the filmmaker may already be planning “some sort of spin-off of a bunch of his characters.”

Please, Ms. Jovovich, tell us more. “I think Luc is making some sort of spin-off of a bunch of his biggest characters, and Leeloo might be one of them,” Jovovich revealed. “An animated, cartoon version. I think back in those days, people weren’t thinking about sequels, it was just about making the best movie you could possibly make. For me, Leeloo was one of the most important characters of my young life at that point. It’s what really introduced me to what being a real actor was about.”

Imagine an animated project akin to The Animatrix or Heavy Metal with Leeloo at the center of an action-packed short. I would lose my s**t. Truly bizarre and imaginative, The Fifth Element revolves around a cab driver (Bruce Willis) who becomes an integral part of a prophesized event and activation of a cosmic weapon. As the sands of time trickle down, the cab driver leads a band of misfits in their search for salvation as evil encroaches from all sides. That’s putting it lightly, but what are you doing if you’ve not seen The Fifth Element? Watch it as soon as you’re done reading this article.

Do you think there’s any truth to Jovovich’s comments about an animated spin-off of The Fifth Element? Would the short feature other characters from the film? My mind is racing with ideas. Luc, call me. Let’s talk. We already know each other. We met at New York City Comic-Con 2017. Let’s have lunch!