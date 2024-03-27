The First Omen reactions describe the film as disturbing, chilling, unrepentantly ghoulish

The first reactions to the Omen prequel The First Omen are largely positive, saying the film is disturbing, chilling, and ghoulish

On April 5th, 20th Century Studios will be giving a theatrical release to The First Omen , which serves as a prequel to the 1976 horror classic The Omen (watch it HERE) – but some reviewers, including JoBlo’s own JimmyO, have already had the chance to see the movie, and their largely positive reactions started hitting social media last night. We have assembled some of them below (including, yes, JimmyO’s), and some of the descriptions used in these reactions include disturbing, chilling, stunning, fascinating, and unrepentantly ghoulish.

The film stars Nell Tiger Free of the Apple TV+ series Servant, and will be hitting the big screen with an R rating for violent content, grisly/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity… although it nearly got an NC-17.

The First Omen was directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer. Here’s the synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Free is joined in the cast by Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film was produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, with Tim Smith serving as executive producer with Whitney Brown and Gracie Wheelan. We first heard that a prequel to The Omen was in development way back in 2016. At that time, Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) was in talks to direct First Omen from a script by Ben Jacoby (Bleed). Later The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey Hayes came on board to work on the script, and they were followed by author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl). The film ended up in the hands of Arkasha Stevenson – who has previously directed episodes of the genre shows Channel Zero, Legion, and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Stevenson rewrote the script with her writing partner Tim Smith, then Firestarter‘s Keith Thomas worked on it as well.

The Omen (1976) was followed by Damien: Omen II in 1978, Omen III: The Final Conflict in 1981, Omen IV: The Awakening in 1991, and a 2006 remake. So this is the sixth entry in the film franchise.

Our man @JimmytotheO saw #TheFirstOmen The First Omen is far better than you could imagine. A smart and disturbing prequel, one that features a stunning performance from Nell Tiger Free. While it may not grab you instantly, it will grab you as more is revealed. Arkasha Stevenson… — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) March 27, 2024

The First Omen welcomes horror fans back to this chilling world right from the start! Wish it leaned more into its R-rating but when it brings the gore, it BRINGS THE GORE! Nell Tiger Free takes viewers on a journey with her that'll have you questioning everything. #TheFirstOmen pic.twitter.com/DcfMLIBn8M — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 27, 2024

The First Omen is pretty solid. Gory, intense, a nice little mystery in there too. It also weaves its way into the original in ways both expected and not. It’s a little uneven and predictable but when it hits, it hits hard. Not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. pic.twitter.com/mPkhGs7TkR — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 27, 2024

I am not being hyperbolic when I say THE FIRST OMEN is surprising. Do not dismiss seeing this film. What it does to honor its predecessors and add onto the mythos is fascinating. #TheFirstOmen lays down the path for the future and all of its possibilities. — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) March 27, 2024

The 1976 version of The Omen had some chilling & controversial scenes, and #TheFirstOmen raises the bar. The film is a worthy prequel to the original. The First Omen is creepy, eerie, and unsettling. There’s one scene in particular that is bound to have people talking. pic.twitter.com/d2dwNZ0oSn — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) March 27, 2024

The First Omen: Holy Hell. I'd expect a horror this unrepentantly ghoulish from a small studio, not 20th Century. Graphic, grisly, and with a protracted homage to Possession. pic.twitter.com/BYnZBiYR5F — Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) March 27, 2024

WELL. THE FIRST OMEN is the real deal. Terrifying, a tremendous performance by Nell Tiger Free, and some of the best horror cinematography I’ve seen in a long time. Many scenes and choices were truly inspired. Absolutely dug it. #TheFirstOmen https://t.co/pqQlULv9C6 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 27, 2024

THE FIRST OMEN stunned me. An incredibly thoughtful and shattering look at sexual assault in the Catholic Church while also providing the tension of the original film. This is the religious horror I’ve been waiting for. Exquisitely repulsive.



Also 10/10 Possession homage. pic.twitter.com/wYWf0s2dxc — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) March 27, 2024

The entire cast is wholly committed here, but Nell Tiger Free commands the screen. The physicality she taps into in THE FIRST OMEN is visceral. What is most damning – for better or worse – is how timely and timeless the overarching motivation is here for the horror. #TheFirstOmen pic.twitter.com/3YrXVQzdx0 — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) March 27, 2024

Arkasha Stevenson’s THE FIRST OMEN. I truly *love* the first three Omen movies and I *love* how this one ends right at the beginning of Richard Donner’s 1976 THE OMEN. It’s the ROGUE ONE of Omen movies. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 27, 2024

#TheFirstOmen is quite effective. Pacing is a bit off in first half but it has rather unsettling and wild moments as it progresses – including one shot I am amazed made it into the movie and was so insane to see, the audience applauded. Nell Tiger Free is really great in it. pic.twitter.com/zFYiljLcsj — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 27, 2024

Did not expect much from The First Omen, but it’s a well-worthy prequel to Richard Donner’s 1976 classic. Great sound design and cinematography. And it’s got some bloody good scary moments. #thefirstomen https://t.co/3RufJn7V47 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) March 27, 2024

The First Omen is a mix of Rosemary’s Baby & The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s disturbing and dark. It feels very European rather than a Hollywood production. Nell Tiger Free is captivating. Although it’s been a while since watching the 1976 movie, it triggers callbacks. #screening pic.twitter.com/rD1ckxWsK6 — CineMovie TV (@CineMovie) March 27, 2024