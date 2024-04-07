POLL: What’s The Best Omen Movie?

With The First Omen now playing in theaters, we want to know which Omen movie you think is the best!

By

With The First Omen playing in theaters and earning solid reviews, and our own Omen Movie Rankings list having been posted yesterday. it’s your turn to weigh in on what you think is the best movie in this unholy franchise. Let us know by voting below, and let us know what you think of The First Omen in the comments!

What's the best Omen movie?
VoteResults
Abigail
First Abigail reactions praise blood, fun, throwback vibes
POLL: What's The Best Omen Movie?
The First Omen Review

The First Omen is a surprisingly potent prequel to Richard Donner’s original film, with it both faithful and capable of being its own thing..

