The first trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy/Miles Teller action flick The Gorge jumps to screens

The trailer for Scott Derrickson’s latest, The Gorge, has arrived out of Brazil’s CCXP ahead of its Apple TV+ release next year.

Last Updated on December 9, 2024

Scott Derrickson’s The Gorge has had a long jump to screens, first coming to light on the annual Black List (a compiling of that year’s best unproduced screenplays) and not officially moving forward in any capacity until two years later. Now, ahead of its release next year comes the official trailer.

Revealed at this year’s Comic Con Experience in Brazil, the trailer for Scott Derrickson’s (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone) The Gorge looks to give just the sort of hype that the cast and crew would want after such an extensive wait. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as “two soldiers who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side.” Sigourney Weaver and William Houston co-star.

As with a lot of movies, the mere inclusion of Zach Dean’s screenplay for The Gorge on the 2020 edition of the Black List helped get it wider attention. Here, it was given the following synopsis, which offers some different details: “A brazen, high-action, genre-bending, love story about two very dangerous young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other.” The movie has officially been rated PG-13 for violence, language and more.

The teaming of Teller and director Derrickson seems like a natural fit, but it’s actually Teller and Joy that has a little bit more history to it, with the actress previously noting, “We’re all good friends, but we’ve been wanting to work together for a really long time.” Joy also made mention of the original story, which is something Derrickson really hasn’t had a whole lot of experience with. As he told The Playlist, “The Gorge’ is not I.P., it’s totally original, and when you eventually see the film, you’ll see that it’s just not like anything that’s been made, it’s a very unique movie, and I like that…”

The Gorge comes to Apple TV+ on February 14th.

