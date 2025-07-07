The Graduate: The Dustin Hoffman classic seduces you with a new 4K Blu-ray

The 1967 film that has been ingrained in pop cinema culture will get a new 4K Blu-ray release, according to Blu-ray.com. StudioCanal will be distributing a new physical media production of the famous Mike Nichols comedy The Graduate. The film stars Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, William Daniels, and Murray Hamilton. The new 4K Blu-ray is scheduled to hit retailers on September 15. This StudioCanal version is a UK release, but the 4K disc will be REGION FREE.
The description reads,
“Winner of the Academy Award for Best Director and winner of five BAFTA Awards including Best Film, The Graduate is one of the most celebrated and highly influential classics in modern cinema. Truly iconic and utterly groundbreaking in its unique visual style and subject matter, it changed the face of modern film and the minds of expectant audiences.
Deep in the suburbs of Pasadena, a bored, confused and alienated twenty-one-year-old graduate named Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) awkwardly drifts from moment to moment, in constant turmoil over his lack of direction and the uncertain, impending future. Driven by a desire for experience and desperate to avoid the corporate, deluded, and mediocre world of his affluent parents, Benjamin succumbs to the advances of an older woman and begins an affair with the persuasive and enigmatic Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the wife of one of his father’s business partners. But what starts as a farcical fling becomes painfully complicated when Ben finds himself falling in love with her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).”
Details from the release say:
Available on 4K Blu-ray for the first time, this iconic film, meticulously restored for its 50th anniversary in 2017, is presented with a Blu-ray disc and a copy of Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable Grammy-winning soundtrack featuring classic hits Mrs. Robinson and The Sound of Silence, and includes archive interviews and audio commentaries with cast & crew alongside a selection of other bonus material.
Also included is a 64-page booklet with new essays by film writers Christina Newland, Helen O’Hara, David Jenkins and Simon Brew, a print of the original film poster and a new artwork designed by Concepción Studios. Additionally a brand new trailer has been created for its September release.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K (2017)
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- COMPLETE CD SOUNDTRACK
- NEW TRAILER
- Audio commentary by Professor Thomas Koebner
- Audio commentary with Mike Nichols and Steven Soderbergh
- Audio commentary with Dustin Hoffman and Katharine Ross
- Meeting with an Author: Charles Webb
- One on One with Dustin Hoffman
- Interview with Producer Lawrence Turman
- The Graduate: Looking Back
- The Graduate at 25
- Students of The Graduate
- Screen Tests
- Scene Analysis
- About the Music
- The Seduction Featurette
- 64-page booklet with new essays by film writers Christina Newland, Helen O’Hara, David Jenkins and Simon Brew
- Two posters
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
Original aspect ratio: 2.35:1
Audio
TBA
Subtitles
English SDH
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Three-disc set (2 BD, 1 CD)
Packaging
Slipbox
Booklet
Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region B