The Graduate: The Dustin Hoffman classic seduces you with a new 4K Blu-ray

The 1967 film that has been ingrained in pop cinema culture will get a new 4K Blu-ray release, according to Blu-ray.com. StudioCanal will be distributing a new physical media production of the famous Mike Nichols comedy The Graduate. The film stars Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, William Daniels, and Murray Hamilton. The new 4K Blu-ray is scheduled to hit retailers on September 15. This StudioCanal version is a UK release, but the 4K disc will be REGION FREE .

The description reads,

“Winner of the Academy Award for Best Director and winner of five BAFTA Awards including Best Film, The Graduate is one of the most celebrated and highly influential classics in modern cinema. Truly iconic and utterly groundbreaking in its unique visual style and subject matter, it changed the face of modern film and the minds of expectant audiences.

Deep in the suburbs of Pasadena, a bored, confused and alienated twenty-one-year-old graduate named Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) awkwardly drifts from moment to moment, in constant turmoil over his lack of direction and the uncertain, impending future. Driven by a desire for experience and desperate to avoid the corporate, deluded, and mediocre world of his affluent parents, Benjamin succumbs to the advances of an older woman and begins an affair with the persuasive and enigmatic Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the wife of one of his father’s business partners. But what starts as a farcical fling becomes painfully complicated when Ben finds himself falling in love with her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).”

Details from the release say:

Available on 4K Blu-ray for the first time, this iconic film, meticulously restored for its 50th anniversary in 2017, is presented with a Blu-ray disc and a copy of Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable Grammy-winning soundtrack featuring classic hits Mrs. Robinson and The Sound of Silence, and includes archive interviews and audio commentaries with cast & crew alongside a selection of other bonus material.

Also included is a 64-page booklet with new essays by film writers Christina Newland, Helen O’Hara, David Jenkins and Simon Brew, a print of the original film poster and a new artwork designed by Concepción Studios. Additionally a brand new trailer has been created for its September release.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K (2017)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

COMPLETE CD SOUNDTRACK

NEW TRAILER

Audio commentary by Professor Thomas Koebner

Audio commentary with Mike Nichols and Steven Soderbergh

Audio commentary with Dustin Hoffman and Katharine Ross

Meeting with an Author: Charles Webb

One on One with Dustin Hoffman

Interview with Producer Lawrence Turman

The Graduate: Looking Back

The Graduate at 25

Students of The Graduate

Screen Tests

Scene Analysis

About the Music

The Seduction Featurette

64-page booklet with new essays by film writers Christina Newland, Helen O’Hara, David Jenkins and Simon Brew

Two posters

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature



Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Original aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Three-disc set (2 BD, 1 CD)

Packaging

Slipbox

Booklet

Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region B