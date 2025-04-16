The Criterion Collection, July 2025: New Hollywood, Film Noirs, 4K Kubrick, and more!

The Criterion Collection has announced their July 2025 slate of titles, delivering Stanley Kubrick, a film noir classic, an underrated New Hollywood gem, and more. Let’s check out what Criterion has in store:

First up is Fritz Lang’s The Big Heat (spine #1269), a scorcher of a noir that offers Glenn Ford and femme fatale Gloria Grahame in some of their finest performances (and don’t forget Lee Marvin!). With stellar black and white cinematography by Charles Lang (no relation), The Big Heat stands out in a decade crowded with some of the greatest film noirs ever. Special features include two new commentaries, an archival audio interview with director Lang (co-conducted by Peter Boganovich) and interviews with filmmakers Michael Mann and Martin Scorsese.

A pleasant addition is 1971’s Carnal Knowledge (spine #1270), one of just three Mike Nichols films featured in the collection. I always considered Carnal Knowledge one of the most underappreciated films to come out of the New Hollywood, with a top-tier Jack Nicholson performance and a turn from Ann-Margret that should have won an Oscar. And who doesn’t like seeing this weird little performances from Art Garfunkel? Special features include a new audio commentary by filmmaker Neil LaBute, a new program centering around Nichols, a new interview with historian Bobbie O’Steen, a 2011 conversation between Nichols and Jason Reitman, and a Q&A with screenwriter Jules Feiffer.

One of the early Mark Ruffalo standout performances comes in the form of 2000’s You Can Count on Me (spine #1271), where he stars alongside Laura Linney as a brother-sister pair making do in the aftermath of their parents’ death. Special features include an audio commentary with writer/director Kenneth Lonergan as well as new interviews with Lonergan and actors Matthew Broderick, Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo.

Rounding out the new additions in Criterion’s July lineup is last year’s All We Imagine as Light, which hit their streaming service, The Criterion Channel, just last month. Special features are slim on this title, with only an interview with director Payal Kapadia.

Leading the 4K upgrades is Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, which once stood as one of his most underseen but has, even in the past decade, gone on to be one of his most essential films. While Criterion did a terrific job with the original release back in 2017, that it’s finally hitting 4K to show off some of the most exquisite cinematography you’ll ever find makes it one of the most anticipated home video releases of the year. There are no new special features.

And rounding out Criterion’s July slate is the box set Adventures of Antoine Doinel, which tracks the life, loves and losses of François Truffaut’s signature character. The film includes all four features – The 400 Blows (spine #5), Stolen Kisses (spine #186), Bed and Board (spine #187), and Love on the Run (spine #188) – as well as the 1962 short film Antoine and Colette.

What do you plan on picking up out of The Criterion Collection’s July 2025 releases? Let us know in the comments below!