The Grays: Berlanti and Netflix team for a TV series inspired by The Picture of Dorian Gray

Berlanti Productions and Netflix are teaming up for The Grays, inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray

Back in the 1890s, writer Oscar Wilde brought the world a story called The Picture of Dorian Gray – and now the Netflix streaming service has announced that they’re teaming up with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television on a new TV series called The Grays , which ComicBook.com hears will be “ a contemporary take on the Oscar Wilde classic about our fascination with eternal youth set against the backdrop of the modern beauty industry. “

The Picture of Dorian Gray has the following description: Combining elements of the Gothic horror novel and decadent French fiction, the book centers on a striking premise: As Dorian Gray sinks into a life of crime and gross sensuality, his body retains perfect youth and vigor while his recently painted portrait grows day by day into a hideous record of evil, which he must keep hidden from the world.

Supergirl alum Katie Rose Rogers and All American‘s Robbie Rogers, who are siblings who previously worked together on Fellow Travelers, are writing The Grays. In a twist on the gothic novel, the series revolves around siblings Basil and Doran Gray.

Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman are producing the show, which has The Vicious Kind, Celeste & Jesse Forever, and The Age of Adaline director Lee Toland Krieger on board to direct the pilot episode. Krieger has also worked on several other Berlanti-produced shows. Rina Mimoun, whose previous credits include being a supervising producer on Everwood, developing and executive producing Privileged, and executive producing Mistresses, will serve as showrunner.

Berlanti Productions has been behind the likes of All American, All American: Homecoming, You, Superman & Lois, Dead Boy Detectives, Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Titans, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Doom Patrol, Batwoman, Stargirl, The Flight Attendant, Kung Fu, and Gotham Knights, among others. They’re also working with Netflix on a live-action Scooby-Doo TV series.

Are you interested in seeing Berlanti Productions put a modern twist on The Picture of Dorian Gray with the TV series The Grays? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.