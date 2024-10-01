The Holdovers gets a new 4K release for the Christmas season

Blu-ray.com has just announced a number of new 4K Blu-ray releases for this December. One of the releases includes the new 4K transfer of last year’s awards darling — The Holdovers. In a rather unusual process, while Universal’s home entertainment department would oversee the original Blu-ray release and distribution of the film (as is the standard procedure for recent releases), the studio would not do their Ultra High Definition remastering of the film in-house. Instead, Universal outsourced the job to Shout! Factory, which is more of a specialty label for certain kinds of releases of older films and television shows.
The Alexander Payne-directed (Election, Sideways, Nebraska) comedic drama stars Paul Giamatti in one of his most outstanding roles, with Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The Lost City, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) and Dominic Sessa in his feature film debut. The 4K UHD release will hit retailers on December 17.
The description reads,
“A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker, and with the school’s head cook, a woman who just lost a son in the Vietnam War.”
Bonus Content will include:
- 4K Presentation
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Working with Alexander
- The Cast of The Holdovers
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Ending
The technical specs read:
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Aspect ratio: 1.66:1
Original aspect ratio: 1.66:1
Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)
Subtitles
English SDH
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A
Meanwhile, the film’s director, Alexander Payne, is seriously considering teaming with writing partner Jim Taylor to create a sequel for their early film Election, saying, “There is talk and Jim Taylor and I are conceding that now,” with him adding, “If there were to be a sequel to Election, what would that look like?”
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE