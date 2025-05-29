The Home trailer: James DeMonaco, Pete Davidson horror film reaches theatres in July

There’s a new horror film called The Home coming our way from The Purge franchise creator James DeMonaco – and at one point, we had heard that Lionsgate was going to give it a theatrical release in early 2024. That obviously didn’t happen, but now, Lionsgate has given the movie another release date: July 25th, 2025. With that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by DeMonaco and Adam Canto, The Home sees Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) taking on the role of Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child . Marilee Talkington (See), Matthew Miniero (Boarding School), David Moreland (Donnie Darko), Jimmy Gary Jr. (Orange Is the New Black), Daphne Rey (Abbott Elementary), and Jagger Nelson (The Last Nazi) are also in the cast. Here’s the official synopsis: In this horror thriller from the creator of The Purge, a rebellious twentysomething is sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home. The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require “special care.” As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger.

Davidson and DeMonaco decided to team up because they’re both proud Staten Island natives – as you may have noticed from the likes of The King of Staten Island, The First Purge, and This Is the Night. DeMonaco has previously said that Davidson doesn’t give a comedic performance in the film. He has “a very, very dramatic, straightforward role”.

DeMonaco had this to say: “ When I set out to create The Home, I aimed to capture the spine-chilling eeriness of 70s horror, where suspense simmers and ultimately erupts into glorious chaos. Joining me is my Staten Island brother, Pete Davidson, who unveils a darker, dramatic side as his character navigates a bizarre group of residents in an old age home. The growing tension culminates in an epic blood-soaked finale, designed to leave audiences gasping, terrified, and cheering. I can’t wait for everyone to visit The Home. Cover your eyes, folks. “

The Home was produced by Bill Block and DeMonaco’s frequent collaborator Sébastien K. Lemercier. When the project was officially announced, Block provided the following statement: “ We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision. James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats. “ Lionsgate’s Charlotte Koh had this to say about the distribution deal: “ We went into The Home not knowing what to expect and James and Pete delivered an exhilarating ride of a movie that is pure suspense-filled fun and just plain bonkers. Audiences won’t know what hit them. “ The Home was made by Miramax, and the company’s Thom Zadra described the movie as “ an instant horror classic .“