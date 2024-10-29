The Invisible Raptor trailer: Sean Astin horror comedy has a December release date

A trailer has been released for The Invisible Raptor, a horror comedy that features Sean Astin and has a December release date

By

A horror comedy called The Invisible Raptor had its world premiere at the 2023 Sitges Film Festival and has been making the festival rounds ever since. Currently, with seven reviews, has a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes – and a wider audience will have the chance to see what they think of the movie when it receives a theatrical and digital release (courtesy of Well Go USA) on December 6th. With that date swiftly approaching, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Mike Hermosa from a screenplay by Mike Capes and Johnny Wickham, The Invisible Raptor has the following synopsis: After a top-secret experiment goes wrong, a hyper-intelligent invisible raptor escapes the lab and begins wreaking havoc in the surrounding neighborhood. When the creature’s identity is uncovered, it soon becomes clear that a disgraced paleontologist—alongside his ex-girlfriend, an unhinged amusement park security guard, and a local celebrity chicken farmer—is the town’s only hope for surviving the raptor’s ravenous rampage.

Writer Mike Capes (For the Win) also stars alongside Sean Astin (The Goonies), David Shackelford (True Detective), Caitlin McHugh Stamos (The Vampire Diaries), Sandy Martin (Napoleon Dynamite), Larry Hankin (Friends), Richard Riehle (Office Space), and Vanessa Chester (The Lost World: Jurassic Park).

Hermosa previously directed the horror thriller Dutch Hollow, the drama The Righteous and the Wicked, and the comedy The Head Thieves, among other credits. In addition to writing and starring in the film, Capes also produced it alongside Wickham, Hermosa, Nic Neary, and William Ramsey. Bobby Gilchrist served as an executive producer, with Derek Alvarado, Marco Dapper, and Tyler Gildred as associate producers.

The positive reviews of The Invisible Raptor have described it as “the smart version of a stupid movie,” “hilariously dumb,” “downright batshit,” “joyously silly,” and “inventive throughout,” and it’s said to have “likeable characters” and some “genuinely entertaining gore.” That sounds like a good time to me!

What did you think of the trailer for The Invisible Raptor? Are you looking forward to watching this movie in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
