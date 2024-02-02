The Joe Rogan Experience renews its deal with Spotify but moves to a non-exclusive distribution plan

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is renewing its deal with Spotify but is going non-exclusive to expand its reach across multiple platforms.

Spotify is all-in to keep The Joe Rogan Experience on its streaming platform. Today, the music, podcast, and audiobook platform announced it’s inked a multi-year extension to host Rogan‘s top-rated program. However, rather than make Spotify the only place you can listen to The Joe Rogan Experience, the interview podcast is going non-exclusive, opening the door up for listeners across a spectrum of streaming services.

Other platforms set to host The Joe Rogan Experience include Apple, Amazon, and YouTube. Spotify began laying the groundwork for Rogan to expand his reach in 2023, and now that shift is happening. Instead of letting Rogan roam free, Spotify “will work closely with Joe and his team to continue to maximize the audience of the show across platforms.”

Streaming competitors have kept close watch over the expiration of Rogan’s current deal, which some estimate was for $200 million. Knowing other platforms would poach Rogan without hesitation, Spotify began cutting its existing podcast lineup to retain the chart-topping interviewer. Details about the new contract remain a mystery, though The Wall Street Journal estimates Spotify paid $250 million to stay seated. It’s no mystery why Spotify is determined to stay in business with Rogan. His popularity surged in 2023, with a 45% leap in revenue from the money-making podcast. That’s huge for a show that’s been active since 2013.

The Joe Rogan Experience is a pillar of Spotify’s podcast network. The sometimes controversial program hosts a variety of guests, from high-profile filmmakers and executives to up-and-coming comedians and musicians. If you scroll through the show’s history, you’ll find people like the comedian Bobby Lee, the MMA fighter Joe Pyfer, sex neuroscientist Dr. Debra Soh, and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan as guests.

What do you think about The Joe Rogan Experience expanding its reach beyond Spotify? Would you prefer to listen to the interview-style podcast on a different platform? Do you have a favorite episode of the long-running show? Is there someone Rogan has yet to interview that you want to guest on the podcast? Feel free to leave your answers to these questions in the comments section below.