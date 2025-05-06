Get a first look at The Long Walk with newly released images showcasing an unrecognizable Mark Hamill

Last year, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Long Walk (which was, like The Running Man and Thinner, published under the pen name Richard Bachman) went into production, with director Francis Lawrence. An adaptation of The Long Walk has been trudging through development hell for decades. At one point, the rights were in the hands of Frank Darabont, who made the King adaptations The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist. Then the rights passed over to New Line Cinema, where Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal was hired to direct the film from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt, whose credits include the two most recent Scream movies.

Last month, Francis Lawrence, Mark Hamill and star David Jonsson were all present for the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon. A trailer was shown that our own Chris Bumbray (who was in attendance) called “insanely intense.” Now, Vanity Fair gives us a new look at the dystopian film with a fresh batch of new images. The source material from Stephen King was deemed too merciless to film at one point, as King’s story seemed too cynical. Although the story lends itself to political symbolism during the Vietnam War, King admits he wasn’t aiming to give it that kind of layer. He stated to Vanity Fair, “You write from your times, so certainly, that was in my mind. But I never thought about it consciously. I was writing a kind of a brutal thing. It was hopeless, and just what you write when you’re 19 years old, man. You’re full of beans and you’re full of cynicism, and that’s the way it was.”