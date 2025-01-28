The Lost Boys: A New Musical is coming to Broadway in 2026

At the end of 2023, it was announced that Patrick Wilson, who has starred in the likes of three Conjuring movies and three Insidious movies (one of which he directed), is producing a stage musical adaptation of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys (watch it HERE). There was an industry presentation of the show in 2024, with Frozen‘s Caissie Levy, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Nathan Levy, and & Juliet‘s Lorna Courtney being cast in major roles. Now, producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson have confirmed (via Deadline) that The Lost Boys: A New Musical is coming to Broadway, as it’s set for a spring 2026 debut at the Palace Theatre.

The producers have teamed up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/executive producer David Hornsby, Parade director Michael Arden, and the pop rock band The Rescues to make this stage musical happen, through a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Hornsby wrote the book with Broadway actor Chris Hoch, while The Rescues provide the music and Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as Music Supervisor. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are on board as Creative Consultants.

Scripted by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias, The Lost Boys has the following synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael and Sam move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star — who turns out to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade) are handling the choreography for The Lost Boys: A New Musical. The stage production features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending) and costume design by Susan Hilferty (Wicked). The Telsey Office Craig Burns, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals are casting. Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.

For the industry presentation, Deadline lets us know that “ Caissie Levy played Lucy Emerson, the recently divorced mom who unwittingly moves herself and two sons to a vampire-infested California beach town. The younger son is Sam, played by Nathan Levy. Lorna Courtney played Star, the beautiful girl who catches the eye of older son Micheal and a maybe an undead boy or two. In the film, Lucy was played by Dianne Wiest, Sam by Corey Haim, and Star by Jami Gertz. “ It’s not known if any of the actors will be reprising those roles when The Lost Boys: A New Musical comes to Broadway. There will be another private invitation-only industry presentation of the show on March 14, 2025.

The producers told Deadline, “ Michael Arden is one of the most dynamic directors working today, and to have him reimagine an iconic film like The Lost Boys is thrilling, especially when we consider how it will come to life at the legendary Palace Theatre. David Hornsby and Chris Hoch have done a remarkable job of honoring this classic film and its beloved characters, creating something new and unique for the stage that will excite the die-hard fans of the movie as well as those being introduced to this timeless story for the first time. From the outset, we imagined a production with soaring melodies, creative storytelling, haunting themes, and an original score that had to be as impactful as the legendary soundtrack of the film. A tall order – but we found all those things, and more, with The Rescues. And while they’ve created an epic new score full of original songs, we’re thrilled that they’ve also been able to breathe new life into a few of their existing melodies, reworking them for The Lost Boys in ways that devoted fans of the band are sure to appreciate. “

What do you think about The Lost Boys: A New Musical coming to Broadway next year?