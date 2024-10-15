The Man in the White Van trailer: Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Brec Bassinger, Madison Wolfe true crime thriller

A while back, Relativity Media picked up the North American distribution rights to director Warren Skeels’ true crime thriller The Man in the White Van from Garrison Film and Legion M, and they’re planning to give the film a theatrical release on December 13th. With that date just two months away, a trailer for The Man in the White Van has now arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Inspired by a series of crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s, The Man in the White Van was written by Skeels (who makes his narrative feature directorial debut here) and Sharon Y. Cobb. The story is said to delve into the harrowing experiences of Annie Williams, a spirited family girl, whose carefree existence is turned upside down as she finds herself stalked by an ominous man in a white van. Prone to exaggeration, her parents’ disbelief in her tales of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.

Here’s the official information: Based on true events. In 1975 Florida, a series of violent disappearances go unnoticed, and young Annie (Madison Wolfe) is targeted by an ominous white van that stalks her every move. As the menace escalates, her parents dismiss her fears, and Annie is soon plunged into a terrifying nightmare that shatters her world.

Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2) plays Annie Williams. Wolfe is joined in the cast by Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Gavin Warren (Night Swim), Skai Jackson (Jessie), and Julianne Arrieta (Freelance).

Skeels produced the film with Terri Lubaroff, Anne Marie Gillen, Michael Nole, and Paul Scanlan, while Astin and Larter served as executive producers alongside Gary Kompothecras, Lawrence Najem, Jeff Annison, David Baxter, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, Lex Miron, and David Robbins.

Arrieta, Chief Operating Officer at Relativity Media, provided the following statement: “ The Man in the White Van is a flat-out frightening story with an incredible ensemble cast, and the teams behind it have produced a film that’s both visceral and topical. Watching this in a crowded theater is truly the best way for viewers to experience this tension-packed thrill ride as realized by Warren and his talented crew. “

What did you think of the trailer for The Man in the White Van? Does this look like a movie you’d like to catch in a crowded theater this December? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the poster while you’re scrolling down: