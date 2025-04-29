The Mark: Jessica Alba to star in spy thriller from The Other Boleyn Girl director Justin Chadwick

Deadline reports that Jessica Alba is set to star in The Mark, a spy thriller from director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom). Production is slated to kick off in Australia in July from a script by Ronnie Christensen (Passengers).

Alba will play Eden, “ an enigmatic spy on a covert and dangerous mission. When Eden pulls single father Ben Dawson into her world of high-stakes espionage, his life is turned upside down. Mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin, Ben becomes the perfect decoy for Eden. She uses the mix-up to expose a powerful network of corrupt politicians, placing Ben in the crosshairs of the CIA, Interpol, and ruthless crime syndicates. With enemies closing in from all sides, Eden must keep Ben alive long enough to complete her mission — while Ben must summon his inner action hero to stay alive and return to the person who matters most: his daughter. “

Arianne Fraser (Land of Bad) and Delphine Perrier (Arcadian) are producing for Highland Film Group, alongside Kia Jam (Lucky Number Slevin) of K. Jam Media.

Alba was last seen in Trigger Warning, an action thriller in which she played Parker, a Special Forces commando on active duty overseas who is called back to her hometown after the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Once there, she finds herself at odds with the violent gang running rampant in her hometown. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here. Unfortunately, Alex did not think highly of the one-person-army crime thriller. However, Jessica Alba is an engaging actor who feels due for an honest-to-goodness comeback. Casting her in roles where she gets to kick ass and take names is an excellent approach, too, as many actors have demonstrated their talent for action in recent years.

Justin Chadwick is partnering with Peng Fei Song for his next feature, Untamed. This dramatic fantasy focuses on the real-life story of Zhu Shenghao, who famously single-handedly translated the complete works of Shakespeare into Chinese. Untamed stars Emily Barber (Bridgerton, The Alienist), Matthew Steer (Silent Witness, The Ipcress File), and Rory Alexander (Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Dark Windows).

