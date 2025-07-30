Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun is expected to cuff $15 million for its box office debut as The Fantastic Four holds strong

It may be Superhero Summer with movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps dominating the box office charts, but one of the steamy season’s most anticipated comedies, The Naked Gun, is ready to rake in millions for the genre. According to analysts, The Naked Gun is targeting a $15-$17 million debut from 3,300 locations. The amount is a decent bit of scratch for a rebooted comedy, especially as the genre struggles at the box office. As Liam Neeson points out in a recent Naked Gun PSA, comedy films don’t perform in theaters like they used to, and if we want movies like The Naked Gun not only to exist, but succeed, we need to show up to the cinema when it counts.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Naked Gun:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the cast are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

After stretching its arms around $117.6 million, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely remain atop the box office for its second week in theaters. The spectacular superhero film will aim for $45 million to $52 million, a roughly 55% to 60% decline. Speaking of movies people need to show up for, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the best Marvel film in years (with Thunderbolts* being a close second), and well worth your time and money.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed The Naked Gun for JoBlo, saying the movie is the best of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux. Chris says The Naked Gun is the most fun he’s had at the cinema in a long time. Here’s a snippet from Chris’s review:

“I love the original movies (even the much-maligned third) , but it’s been a while since anyone did a laugh-a-minute spoof like this. That said, director Akiva Schaffer turned out to be the right guy to tackle the formula. He already made the underrated Hot Rod, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and the better-than-expected Chip’ n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. He nails the tone here, embracing the kind of dumb humour that made the originals so much fun, with the occasional knowing wink at the audience that shows there’s some real smarts behind all the laughs.”

The Naked Gun opens in theaters on August 1, 2025.