Movie News

The Naked Gun: Pamela Anderson reveals she nearly starred in the spoof franchise over 30 years ago

By
Posted 1 hour ago
The Naked Gun, Pamela Anderson, The Naked Gun 3The Naked Gun, Pamela Anderson, The Naked Gun 3

Pamela Anderson is finally suiting up for The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson, but she almost brought her talents to the franchise over thirty years ago. In an interview with Empire, Anderson revealed she nearly popped up in The Naked Gun 33 1/3, proving good things do come to those who wait… decades.

The part that Anna Nicole [Smith] played, I almost played,” Anderson said. “It was just scheduling. I couldn’t do it. But it’s good: I’d rather play this role.” Anderson’s character in the reboot-quel is modelled after a classic femme fatale. The character is named Beth, and she comes to the Police Squad for help after her brother is murdered.

Anderson quickly bonded with Neeson on set. “We just had a ball,” she said. “I was always showering him with loaves of bread and cookies and muffins. There was a little book-shop on the set, and he found this poetry book by Ibsen, and he was explaining to me a little bit about him. And then for his birthday, I got him a first-edition Hemingway. He’s always got a book in hand, and the same with me.

Related
Liam Neeson is on the case as new The Naked Gun trailer drops

Although the film could have potential, franchise co-creator David Zucker has already slammed it, saying he was “excluded” from the project after refusing to put his name on it.

In addition to Neeson and Anderson, The Naked Gun stars Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston and more. Although Neeson has experience in comedy, he’s never led one himself. He explained why he wanted to take on The Naked Gun last year. “It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at,” Neeson explained. “There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it.The Naked Gun will hit theaters on August 1st.

Source: Empire
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,968 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Pamela Anderson News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!