The Naked Gun: Pamela Anderson reveals she nearly starred in the spoof franchise over 30 years ago

Pamela Anderson is finally suiting up for The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson, but she almost brought her talents to the franchise over thirty years ago. In an interview with Empire, Anderson revealed she nearly popped up in The Naked Gun 33 1/3, proving good things do come to those who wait… decades.

“ The part that Anna Nicole [Smith] played, I almost played, ” Anderson said. “ It was just scheduling. I couldn’t do it. But it’s good: I’d rather play this role. ” Anderson’s character in the reboot-quel is modelled after a classic femme fatale. The character is named Beth, and she comes to the Police Squad for help after her brother is murdered.

Anderson quickly bonded with Neeson on set. “ We just had a ball, ” she said. “ I was always showering him with loaves of bread and cookies and muffins. There was a little book-shop on the set, and he found this poetry book by Ibsen, and he was explaining to me a little bit about him. And then for his birthday, I got him a first-edition Hemingway. He’s always got a book in hand, and the same with me. “

Although the film could have potential, franchise co-creator David Zucker has already slammed it, saying he was “ excluded ” from the project after refusing to put his name on it.