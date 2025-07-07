Logan Marshall-Green boards Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey after Cosmo Jarvis’ exit

Shortly before stepping in front of cameras for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey, Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis will exit the ambitious and star-studded project. According to Deadline, Jarvis must leave the production due to scheduling conflicts, with Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade, Intrusion, Lou) stepping in as his replacement.

Logan Marshall-Green recently wrapped production for Eif Rivera’s Killing Castro. The story takes place in 1960, when Fidel Castro comes to America to speak at the UN. Malcolm X invites him to stay in Harlem at the famous Hotel Theresa. Unsure of his intentions, the FBI, CIA, and the Mafia attempt to eliminate him by any means necessary. Marshall-Green stars in the film alongside Al Pacino, Kiki Layne, Alexander Ludwig, Titus Welliver, Ron Livingston, Xolo Maridueña, Frankie Faison, and more.

Marshall-Green also toplines the upcoming action thriller Titan. In Titan, a team of doctors embarks on a local mission in the Amazon rainforest, but it soon becomes clear that not everybody or everything is happy to see them. Their sudden appearance draws the attention of an animal predator, the “Boiúna”. Mike P. Nelson directs Titan, with Jessica Roth and Kiana Madeira co-starring.

Like any other Christopher Nolan film, the cast is positively stacked with many of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, and more.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

How excited are you about Logan Marshall-Green joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Which character from Homer’s epic poem are you looking forward to seeing the most? I’m all about Circe, the Sirens, and Nausicaa. Let’s go!