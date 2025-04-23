The Old Guard 2 images give a look at the long-awaited Charlize Theron sequel

The Charlize Theron action film The Old Guard was a hit for the Netflix streaming service when it was released in 2020, but the sequel The Old Guard 2 has had an unexpectedly bumpy ride while making its way out into the world. It went into production back in 2022, and filming had to be halted briefly after a fire broke out at the film studio where the movie had been shooting; Rome, Italy’s historic Cinecittà Studios. Then there was a shake-up at Netflix during post-production, so the project got shut down for a while – and then there were reshoots. Theron was quoted as saying that it was back on track and coming soon last summer, but there was still another year left to wait. Now we know that the movie will begin streaming on July 2nd, and today Netflix has unveiled a batch of images. You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Based on a graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard was scripted by Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film introduced viewers to a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die who have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile, the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Rucka wrote the screenplay for the sequel with Sarah L. Walker and serves as executive producer. The Old Guard 2 is being produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance, Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah, and Marc Evans of Marc Evans Productions. Prince-Bythewood is also on board as producer, but passed the helm over to Victoria Mahoney, who has previously directed episodes of multiple TV shows, including You and Lovecraft Country, and was also the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Theron is joined in the cast by fellow returning Old Guard cast members KiKi Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Veronica Ngo, as well as new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The sequel has the following logline: Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence. Here’s the full synopsis: Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

Theron told Tudum, “ There’s something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars. We’re going to meet some brand-new characters. Quyhn is back and her story continues, and we’re all excited to have Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join us as two key new players in the Old Guard universe. Andy and her warriors are back with a renewed sense of purpose. The stakes are even higher now that Andy is mortal and can die — but that certainly won’t keep her out of the action. “

The Old Guard 2 has been rated R for sequences of graphic violence, and some language. Are you looking forward to this sequel? Check out the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Old Guard 2. Cr. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix © 2025

The Old Guard 2 (L-R) Henry Golding as Tuah, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Charlize Theron as Andy and KiKi Layne as Nile in The Old Guard 2. Cr. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix © 2025

The Old Guard 2. Charlize Theron as Andy. Cr. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix © 2025