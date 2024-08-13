The Old Man: Jeff Bridges & John Lithgow are back in new trailer for season 2 of the FX series

“ This was a warning, the next time… you aren’t going to see it coming. ” It’s been two years since we last saw former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), but FX has released the new trailer for The Old Man season 2.

The second season of The Old Man sets Dan Chase and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) off on their most important mission to date — to recover Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.

The synopsis continues: “ As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime. “Khadija” (Jacqueline Antaramian), Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor, is concerned about the path her brother has taken and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase. Meanwhile, “Julian Carson” (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself. ” The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine serving as creators of the series.

The first season of the series was met with several delays. Production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and when production resumed months later, they had to halt soon after when Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma and contracted COVID-19 while in treatment. Nearly a year later, Bridges announced he was in remission and work on the first season was completed. Production on the second season was also halted due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The first two episodes of The Old Man season 2 will premiere on September 12th at 10pm ET/PT on FX, followed by a streaming debut the next day on Hulu.