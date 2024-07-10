Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow return for The Old Man season 2 with a teaser and premiere date

The FX series may have concluded its first season back in 2022, but the thriller will be gracing TV screens with new episodes this fall.

Those who have been waiting for a continuation of the FX show The Old Man, wait no more. Although it’s been just over two years since the first season of the Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow thriller series, the premiere date for season 2 has just been revealed along with a teaser trailer, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming season of The Old Man will be broadcast on FX this fall on September 12.

According to THR, the synopsis for season 2 reads, “Season two of The Old Man will follow former CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges) and ex-FBI assistant director Harold Harper (Lithgow) as they work to rescue Emily (Alia Shawkat) after she’s kidnapped in Afghanistan. Gbenga Akinnagbe, Navid Negahban and Jacqueline Antaramian will reprise their roles from the first season.”

In the banner debut season, Jeff Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has been living off the grid for thirty years. When an assassin attempts to take him out, Chase learns that to ensure his future, he must now reconcile his past. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry and has been a big success so far. FX has said that The Old Man was the most-watched cable series premiere in more than a year, and was also the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend. The series also stars John Lithgow as the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper, who works alongside protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat), CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla), and highly trained special ops contractor Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to hunt Chase down. Amy Brenneman also stars as Zoe McDonald, a woman who rents a room to Chase while he’s on the run and is pulled into the conspiracy.

“Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.” Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, added, “This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter. But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it’s resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support.“

