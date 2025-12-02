Mark Wahlberg to lead Netflix’s newly acquired thriller The Operator

Mark Wahlberg is tackling the holiday season head-on by attaching himself to another exciting film project with The Operator. According to Deadline, Netflix acquired The Operator, an action thriller spec script by Harrison Query, following a competitive bidding process. While Netflix refused to comment on the project, Deadline reports that The Operator features Wahlberg as an ex-Tier One Operator who earns a living as one of the CIA’s invisible clean-up men. When he’s ordered to shepherd his most hated target to safety, the mission turns into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game for survival.

Who is helping to produce The Operator?

The Operator marks another opportunity for Wahlberg and his producing partner, Stephen Levinson, at Netflix. Previously, the duo helped produce other Netflix-related vehicles of Wahlberg’s, including Spenser Confidential, The Union, and Me Time. Joining Wahlberg and Levinson as producing partners are Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company, as well as Scott Glassgold via his 12:01 Films. Harrision Query will serve as an executive producer, with the search ongoing for a director.

Query is cleaning up in Hollywood lately after selling another project to Netflix in the past two weeks. Query’s other property is Trigger Point, which Netflix has given a straight-to-series order. Jeremy Saulnier directs and executive produces Trigger Point, with Query acting as showrunner and executive producer.

What other film projects does Mark Wahlberg have in the works?

You can catch Mark Wahlberg reprising his role as Dan Morgan in the Apple TV+ action comedy The Family Plan 2, which is out right now. In The Family Plan 2, Dan’s assassin days are behind him, and all he wants for Christmas is quality time with his kids. But when he learns his daughter has her own plans, he books a family trip to London—putting them all in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy. Elsewhere, Wahlberg recently completed work on the Peter Farrelly action comedy Balls Up. In the film, two fired marketing executives attend a soccer match, leading to drunken antics that result in them becoming fugitives hunted across the country. Wahlberg stars in Balls Up alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Benjamin Bratt, Molly Shannon, Daniela Melchior, and Eric André.

What do you think about the concept for The Operator? Let us know in the comments section below.