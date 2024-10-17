Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone go to war for control of Gotham’s criminal underbelly in the mid-season trailer for The Penguin

After airing four show-stopping episodes of The Penguin, Max is teasing the remaining episodes of The Batman spinoff with a mid-season trailer that takes us into the heart of an all-out war between some of Gotham City’s worst criminals. After some startling revelations, the promo finds Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone at odds, with Sofa vowing to pluck Oz’s feathers and seize control of a broken city. You can cut the tension with a knife as Oz’s world falls to pieces, with loved ones and associates threatened by the Falcone and Maroni families. If I were the Penguin, I’d get the hell out of Dodge, but as we all know, Oz isn’t one to back out of a fight.

Speaking with The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc, ScreenRant asked if fans could expect another season of the hit DC TV show. While nothing is concrete, LeFranc says there are more stories to tell using the Penguin‘s platform.

“Gotham is ripe to tell so many stories, the comics have shown that through decades and decades,” LeFranc told ScreenRant. “I love this version of Gotham too. I love all the characters that we’ve gotten to explore in this world. I think there’s always room for more of that. If the story can be even better, absolutely.”

Max’s mid-season teaser trailer for The Penguin gives me chills. I’ve followed the show since the jump and positively love it. I agree wholeheartedly with Alex Maidy’s 10/10 review and am thrilled to see many others enjoying it. When Max announced The Penguin, I didn’t know what to think. The character had a relatively minor role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, though Colin Farrell’s transformation into Oz Cobb was undeniably remarkable. The Penguin allows Farrell to spread his wings, and Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone is a revelation. Farrell and Milioti are powerhouses in The Penguin, and I’ve no idea how their confrontation will end.

The Penguin‘s mid-season trailer positions the rest of the season as a roller coaster ride of emotion, altercation, and action. Fans of the series should be extremely excited about what’s to come, and I can’t wait to check it out alongside everyone else.