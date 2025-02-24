Colin Farrell isn’t rushing to make The Penguin season 2: “I have no deep desire to do it”

Colin Farrell has received major accolades for his performance in The Penguin, but the actor is in no hurry to return for season 2.

“ I don’t want it. I don’t not want it, ” Farrell told Variety at the SAG Awards (where he picked up another award). “ We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it. … Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open it. But it’s not something concerning me. “

Although reprising Oz Cobb for another season isn’t a priority for Farrell, he’s amazed that he was able to play the role. “ I was six, seven, eight or nine, watching Burgess Meredith as the Penguin on ‘Batman,’ ” Farrell said. “ If you would have told that six-, seven- or eight-, nine-year-old, ‘You’re going to play that character someday. And you know the Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ video? You’re going to have the makeup done by a student of the guy, Rick Baker, who did that makeup on Michael Jackson.’ It’s just madness. So these moments are beautiful. I’m very grateful for them. And this show has been extraordinarily thrilling. “