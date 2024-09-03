Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber live a life of luxury, lies, and murder in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple trailer

The Perfect Couple trailer finds Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at the head of an affluent family, hiding dark secrets.

How much of yourself would you compromise to live in the lap of luxury? Would you take the plunge if the path to Easy Street was as simple to walk as marrying into a seemingly ordinary but twisted collective of Stepford-like siblings led by a deranged matriarch and her equally disturbed husband? As Netflix‘s The Perfect Couple trailer unfolds, Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) is about to find out.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Perfect Couple courtesy of Netflix:

Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel, The Perfect Couple stars Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Micheal Beach as Dan Carter, and more.

In Netflix’s The Perfect Couple trailer, a dead body threatens to unmask the sanctimonious and secretive Winbury clan, a family of well-off socialites with more skeletons in their closets than an overstocked Spirit Halloween. As the investigation heats up, tensions rise within the Winbury clan, revealing hidden motives, ongoing feuds, salacious secrets, and synchronized dance numbers.

The Perfect Couple is from creator Jenna Lamia. Susanne Bier (Bird Box, After the Wedding, The First Lady) directs and executive produces. In addition to creating the show for Netflix, Lamia is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The Perfect Couple consists of six one-hour episodes, premiering on Netflix on September 5.

Who do you think is responsible for the dead body on the Winbury family’s posh property? Will anyone else die before the story reaches its end? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber live a life of luxury, lies, and murder in Netflix's The Perfect Couple trailer
