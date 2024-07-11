The Perfect Couple teaser trailer uncovers some grisly secrets of a rich, elite family

Nicole Kidman follows up her recent Netflix film with a new limited series that showcases an ideal family on the surface, but they may have some deadly history.

Netflix has just released the teaser trailer for their upcoming limited series about a mystery that surrounds the impending rich in-laws of a bride-to-be. The Perfect Couple sports an all-star cast for an ensemble show, which includes Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, with Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani. It’s brought to us by writer and showrunner Jenna Lamia and is based on the book by author Elin Hilderbrand.

The official synopsis reads,

“Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Elin Hilderbrand also serves as an executive producer on the show, along with showrunner Jenna Lamia, as well as Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Josh Barry. Joining them as an executive producer is the director of the series, Susanne Bier.

Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair, Being the Recardos) will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the Groom’s Mother. Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father. Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) will play Amelia Sacks, the Bride. Billy Howle (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Serpent) will play Benji Winbury, the Groom. Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Equalizer 3) will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law. Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend. Ishaan Khattar (Beyond The Clouds, A Suitable Boy) will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend. Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral) will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother. Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise) will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother. Mia Isaac (Not Okay, Black Cake) will play Chloe Carter, the Chief of Police’s Daughter. Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The First Lady) will play Nikki Henry, the Detective. Isabelle Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend.

The Perfect Couple starts streaming on Netflix on September 5.

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks in episode 101 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in episode 103 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in episode 106 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Perfect Couple. Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in episode 101 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024

The Perfect Couple. Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in episode 101 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024