The Possession at Gladstone Manor stars horror icons Barbara Crampton and Lin Shaye

Filming is underway on The Possession of Gladstone Manor , the latest film from director K. Asher Levin – whose previous credits include the thriller Dig and the vampire movie Slayers, both of which starred Thomas Jane. Jane appears to be sitting this one out, but the cast does include horror icons Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) and Lin Shaye (Insidious), as well as Caylee Cowan (Hypnotic), Jesse Metcalf (John Tucker Must Die), Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning), Darren Weiss (Inside Man), and William Mapother (Blackhat). Production is taking place in Kansas City, utilizing the new Missouri state tax incentives.

Levin wrote The Possession of Gladstone Manor with Danny Matier (The Unborn), working from a story by Addam Bramich. The film has the following synopsis: When Jamie Black discovers her mother has gone missing, she resolves to investigate by applying for the same job her mother held at Gladstone Manor. Jamie soon finds evidence that her mother isn’t the only missing person, and that she may be dealing with sinister forces beyond this world. Desperate, she enlists the help of her brothers – Rupert and Chris – and Sam (Chris’ fiancée): all of whom are professional criminals and former marines. Once Jamie arrives at the house, she is immediately greeted by a mysterious and evil Nurse, and soon realizes the residents of Gladstone Manor are an enemy like no other, with a dark power she’s never faced. Trapped in the house, she must rely on her brothers and future sister-in-law to save her.

Umbrelic Entertainment’s Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck are producing alongside Jordon Rioux and Chris Knitter of Method Media. Cowan and Crampton serve as executive producers with Anish Gupta, as well as Sean Krajewski, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, and Theresa Wayman of Rabbits Black. Wayman, who is in the band Warpaint, is also composing the score.

Zambeck provided the following statement: “As die-hard fans of the horror genre, this project feels like a dream come true. We’re thrilled to bring this dark vision to life, and scare audiences with this timeless tale for years to come.”

Levin added: “ I couldn’t be more excited to work with this amazing cast and my wonderful producing partners. Together we plan to create new nightmares that would make Wes Craven proud. “

And Knitter had this to say: “ We are bringing big budget feature films to Kansas City, Missouri because both the state AND the city provide incentives to filmmakers. We can get up to half of our money back and provide jobs to hundreds of people. Kansas City’s production community is extremely strong, and the locations are very diverse. “

I’m a fan of Crampton and Shaye and enjoyed Levin’s films Dig and Slayers, so I’m looking forward to seeing how The Possession of Gladstone Manor is going to turn out. Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.