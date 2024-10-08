The Professionals: Chad Stahelski producing action movie billed as a cross between John Wick and Clue

THR reports that Chad Stahelski is producing The Professionals. When I read the title, I initially thought this might be a remake of the 1966 Western starring Burt Lancaster and Lee Marvin, but no. The project is said to be a cross between John Wick and Clue. I can get down with that.

The film follows “ a group of contract killers stranded in an English countryside estate when one of them is murdered and the remaining group has to solve the death. ” Stahelski will produce alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz, his partners at 87Eleven, as well as Jason Michael Berman and Jordan Moldo of Mandalay Pictures. Hunter Perot, grandson of the late Ross Perot, wrote the initial draft of the screenplay. Madison Turner, a stuntman-turned-writer and son of longtime stunt performer Tierre Turner, is now tackling the script.

Chad Stahelski has plenty of projects on his slate, including a reboot of Highlander. The project has spent years in development, but at long last, it finally seems to be moving forward. Earlier this summer, Stahelski said that he was slated to start shooting early next year. “ We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout. It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love, ” he said. “ I love what it’s about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it’s a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together. “

He’s also developing a TV series based on Jonathan Maberry’s Joe Ledger novels; a feature-film adaptation of hit video game Ghosts of Tsushima; as well as John Wick: The High Table, a TV series taking place directly after the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 which aims to “ combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age. ” He’s a busy dude.

Stahelski also produces the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. The film will hit theaters on June 6, 2025.