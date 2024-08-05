A John Wick 4 sequel series coming from Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski continues Baba Yaga’s story on TV

Lionsgate‘s John Wick franchise proves to be as formidable as the boogeyman himself as the studio announces John Wick: The High Table, a John Wick 4 sequel series from Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski. While Reeves is attached to executive produce, he has no plans of reprising his iconic role for the project. Still, he wants fans to know he’s on the project’s ground floor, and they should expect the same quality as the core franchise. Stahelski directs the pilot episode with plans to shop the series, which is sure to be very competitive.

Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, is writing the series, which picks up directly after the stunning conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 4. If you’ve seen John Wick: Chapter 4, you know that Reeves’s Baba Yaga left the High Table in disarray, with members of the criminal underworld looking to take control of the shadowy assassin network. John Wick: The High Table aims to “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age.” Fans can expect new and existing characters to join the series, with surprises waiting around every dimly lit corner of an unforgivable criminal landscape.

Chad Stahelski, executive, produced John Wick: The High Table through his deal with Lionsgate to oversee the expansion of the John Wick universe. In addition to penning the scripts, Levine is showrunning and executive producing alongside Reeves and Thunder Road’s Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk.

In addition to John Wick: The High Table, a feature-length spinoff, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, arrives in theaters next summer. Meanwhile, a film project featuring Donnie Yen’s Caine is developing. Robert Askins, a Tony nominee for his play Hand to God and a veteran of The Umbrella Academy and AMC’s The Son, will pen the screenplay. Production for Caine kicks off in Hong Kong next year.

