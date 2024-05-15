A feature film spin-off of John Wick: Chapter 4 focusing on Donnie Yen’s Caine is in development

Hold onto your butts because the billion-dollar John Wick franchise is expanding with another feature film focusing on Donnie Yen’s Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4. Yen is reprising his role from the action-packed sequel, with production kicking off in Hong Kong next year. Plot details remain a mystery. However, Lionsgate says Caine will continue the character’s story following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

Robert Askins, a Tony nominee for his play Hand to God and a veteran of The Umbrella Academy and AMC’s The Son, will pen the screenplay.

The Caine spin-off comes to Lionsgate as part of Chad Stahelski’s deal with the studio to oversee and expand the John Wick universe beyond the core films, the upcoming spin-off, Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas, and The Continental TV miniseries.

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

“Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience,” said Yen. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. As the film takes place in the John Wick universe, it will feature appearances from several franchise characters, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film will also include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus in unknown roles.

