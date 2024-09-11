The Radleys trailer: Damian Lewis, Kelly Macdonald vampire comedy is coming in October

During the Halloween season of 2022, it was announced that Damian Lewis, whose credits include Billions, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Homeland, and Dreamcatcher, would be playing two roles in the supernatural black comedy The Radleys . The film went into production in 2023, with Lewis being joined in the cast by Kelly Macdonald (No Country for Old Men), Harry Baxendale (Holmes & Watson), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell), Jay Lycurgo (Titans), Siân Phillips (I, Claudius), and Shaun Parkes (Small Axe). Now, The Radleys is ready to make its way out into the world this Halloween season, with a theatrical, digital, and VOD release scheduled for October 4th, and with that date swiftly approaching, a trailer for the film has dropped online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) directed The Radleys from a script written by Talitha Stevenson, based on a novel by Matt Haig (pick up a copy HERE). Set in a quiet, suburban English town, the film charts the story of the Radleys, who to their neighbours are as ordinary as they come. But beneath the surface, parents Peter (Lewis) and Helen (Macdonald) are concealing a dark secret from their teenage children, Rowan (Baxendale) and Clara (Bragason). They are abstaining vampires, who choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, making them more and more bloodthirsty by the day. When Peter’s twin brother Will arrives on the scene (also played by Lewis), a proud, practicing vampire who openly embraces his hedonistic, bloodthirsty lifestyle, the family has to confront some home truths.

The adaptation aimed to be “wickedly funny and scarily relatable.” Here’s another synopsis: Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald and Damian Lewis star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

The Radleys comes to us from Genesius Pictures and was developed with British Comedy Award winner Jo Brand. It’s produced by Debbie Gray. Lewis executive produced through his production company Ginger Biscuit Entertainment. Other executive producers include Julia Stuart and Laura Grange of Sky, Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson of Cornerstone, Peter Touche, Andrea Scarso and Christelle Conan of Ingenious Media, and Julian Gleek of Genesius. The film was financed by Sky and Ingenious Media.

