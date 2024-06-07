The Road Warrior (1981) Revisited – Post-Apocalyptic Movie Review

The Revisited series looks back at the 1981 Mad Max sequel The Road Warrior, directed by George Miller and starring Mel Gibson

Mad Max franchise mastermind George Miller recently brought us a new addition to the series with the release of the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa (read our review HERE) – and while that movie struggles to draw in viewers during its theatrical run, we have decided to take a look back at the first Mad Max sequel, the 1981 classic The Road Warrior (watch it HERE). You can hear all about it in the embed above!

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he crafted with Terry Hayes and Brian Hannant, The Road Warrior – which is also known as Mad Max 2 outside of the United States – has the following synopsis: After avenging the death of his wife and young son at the hands of a vicious gang leader, Max drives the post-apocalyptic highways of the Australian outback, fending off attacks from nomadic tribes that prey on outsiders. Falling into an encampment led by the relatively peaceful Pappagallo, Max at first schemes to take their oil, but soon becomes the group’s reluctant defender against the hulking Humungus and his ruthless marauders.

The film stars Mel Gibson as Max. Along in the cast are Bruce Spence, Mike Preston, Max Phipps, Vernon Wells, Kjell Nilsson, Emil Minty, Virginia Hey, William Zappa, Arkie Whiteley, Steven J. Spears, Syd Heylen, Moira Claux, David Downer, David Slingsby, Kristoffer Greaves, Max Fairchild, Tyler Coppin, and Jimmy Brown.

The The Road Warrior episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

