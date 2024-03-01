The Rock cooks up IP & trademarks to Jabroni, People’s Elbow, more

The next time you go to tell someone to know their role and shut their mouth, you might want to think again, lest The Rock drops a legal People’s Elbow on you. That’s right, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now owns the intellectual properties and trademarks for an extensive series of one-liners, quips, nicknames, and more. What do you think about th–It doesn’t matter what you think about that!

In new filings, it was revealed that TKO Group Holdings made the IPs and trademarks part of a deal that named The Rock a member of its board of directors. So, what’s included in that contract? Pretty much everything you would have ever associated with Dwayne Johnson’s in-ring persona, including monikers The Rock and Rocky Maivia, the name he made his 1996 debut under. There are also other names associated directly with the icon, such as The Brahma Bull, The People’s Champion and The Great One, not to mention the long-discarded The Blue Chipper. And who can forget his days with Team Corporate and The Nation, now also both under protection?

The Rock has also landed some of his all-time great insults, like Jabroni and Candy Ass, which, coupled with lines like “Finally, The Rock has come back to _____” and “If you smell what The Rock is cookin’” made him one of the greatest to ever work a mic.

Some might be surprised that it has taken this long for Dwayne Johnson to obtain rights to these, but then again, the WWE has long been protective of their properties, often forcing wrestlers who leave for another promotion to grab another in-ring name and gimmick. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock has also been one of the most business-savvy pro wrestlers in history, so him taking over rights and trademarks is really just the latest of his endeavors. He announced last month that a Ric Flair biopic is in the works at his Seven Bucks Productions.

For some time, it looked like The Rock would be headlining Wrestlemania XL by taking on Roman Reigns. After fan backlash, the intended main event of Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes remained; but will The Rock turn on Reigns and set up an ultimate showdown? If so, that would make him Head of the Table, yet another trademark he could grab…

What is your favorite WWF/WWE moment from The Rock? Give us your pick below!