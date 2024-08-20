Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton star in the artsy trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door

The film starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and John Turturro is highly anticipated ahead of its premieres at the Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals.

The trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film ironically features no dialogue, but every shot tells a story with the accompanying melodic music. The trailer also sets the tone for this moody character drama. Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they will release The Room Next Door in New York and Los Angeles on December 20, 2024, before expanding to select cities on Christmas Day. The film, starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro, will then open in theaters nationwide in January 2025.

The official synopsis reads,

“The film follows Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton), who were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter, and they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.”

Produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo, The Room Next Door is a highly anticipated title going into this year’s fall festival season, with the film set to screen at Venice, Toronto, and as the Centerpiece selection at the 62nd New York Film Festival. This marks Almodóvar’s 15th New York Film Festival selection and 9th gala presentation, having premiered numerous Sony Pictures Classics titles there since 1988, including Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, Bad Education, Volver, Talk to Her, Pain and Glory and Parallel Mothers, among others.

Sony Pictures Classics has released many of Almodóvar’s films, most recently his Oscar-nominated feature Parallel Mothers. The Room Next Door is highly anticipated ahead of its premieres at the Venice, Toronto and New York Film Festivals.