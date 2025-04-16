Movie Trailers

A war is waged between Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in the trailer for The Roses

Posted 6 hours ago
Searchlight Pictures has slated Jay Roach’s new comedy The Roses for an August 29 release. Based on the novel by Warren Adler, the film boasts an all-star cast which includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Now, the studio has given us a new look at the film with the first official trailer. The film also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon. Tony McNamara (Poor Things) wrote the script. Jay Roach, who directed the Austin Powers and Meet the Parents movies, helms this retelling.

The official synopsis for The Roses reads:
“Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.”

The Roses is produced by Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver. Executive producers on this project include James L. Brooks, Michael Adler, Jonathan Adler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Cáit Collins.

The Roses will have a little competition on its chosen release date, with Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing and Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger both opening on the same day.

The story was first adapted in 1989 with The War of the Roses. Danny DeVito directed the film and also co-starred alongside Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, who played the feuding couple. The film was a huge success, with Douglas and Turner both scoring Golden Globe nominations.

Amusingly, after the whirlwind legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Depp’s friend Alice Cooper suggested that the pair should star in a War of the Roses remake. “I have a great idea,” Cooper told Depp. “You and Amber do a remake of The War of the Roses. Who wouldn’t go and see that?” Cooper said that Depp laughed, and that was the extent of his reaction. “He laughed. Then it was, ‘What songs are we doing?’” Cooper said. “Johnny is a good guitarist and in a way he would have been happiest doing that, playing side of stage in a band and not having to deal with the level of attention he gets. He just happens to be a really good actor. He has never seen a single one of his movies.“

What did you think of The Roses trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Roses
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.
The Roses
Sunita Mani, Olivia Colman, and Ncuti Gatwa in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.
The Roses
Andy Samberg and Benedict Cumberbatch in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.
Benedict Cumberbatch Olivia Colman
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.
Kate McKinnon
Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate McKinnon in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch in THE ROSES. Photo by Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.


Source: Searchlight Pictures
