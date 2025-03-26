The Roses: Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman’s War of the Roses reimagining sets release date

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in a reimagining of War of the Roses, which has now been given a release date.

Searchlight Pictures has slated Jay Roach’s new comedy The Roses for an August 29th release. Based on the novel by Warren Adler, the film boasts an all-star cast which includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

The official synopsis for The Roses reads: “ Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. ” The film also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon. Tony McNamara (Poor Things) wrote the script. We may see the first trailer dropped during CinemaCon next week.

The Roses will have a little competition on its chosen release date, with Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing and Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger both opening on the same day.

The story was first adapted in 1989 with The War of the Roses. Danny DeVito directed the film and also co-starred alongside Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, who played the feuding couple. The film was a huge success, with Douglas and Turner both scoring Golden Globe nominations.