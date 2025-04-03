Disney shows off thrilling Tron: Ares teaser, plus looks at Freakier Friday, Deliver Me From Nowhere & more at CinemaCon

Disney takes the stage at CinemaCon to show off the first teaser for Tron: Ares as well as looks at Freakier Friday & more.

Walt Disney Studios is taking over the main stage at CinemaCon 2025, and things are getting freaky! The highly anticipated panel included a presentation for Freakier Friday, the sequel to Disney’s 2003 comedy smash starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis! Before CinemaCon, Disney unveiled an adorable teaser trailer for the upcoming bodyswap tale, and now the con crowd is learning more details.

Lohan and Curtis took the CinemaCon stage to introduce the film. They explained that instead of switching bodies with each other, their characters exchange places with Lohan’s kids, so Curtis gets to act like a teenager again. Chad Michael Murray returns, and the preview includes a funny scene of Lindsay aggressively flirting with him. Murray is actually into Curtis, which could cause some delicious drama among the group. Freakier Friday looks like a crowd-pleaser, and we’re excited to see more when the movie comes to theaters on August 8.

Next up for Disney’s CinemaCon presentation is Tron: Ares. The sequel follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. The film stars Jared Leto as Ares, as well as Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, and Arturo Castro. Jeff Bridges also returns as Kevin Flynn.

Leto and Bridges took to the stage to introduce the film, with Bridges saying he was “ proud to be back on the grid! ” Leto added that he was “ obsessed ” with Tron as a kid. “ The future felt like it was right around the corner, it had everything I wanted from a movie — action, adventure and spandex — it took me to a world that I never knew, ” Leto said.

The teaser trailer kicks off with a light cycle chase in the real world. They split a police car in half and create havoc. Leto’s character says, “ I’m looking for something. Something I do not understand. ” The tagline reads, “ World will collide, ” as Bridges’ character says, “ Ready? Because there’s no going back. ” The soundtracked by Nine Inch Nails plays over the logo. Our own Chris Bumbray says Greta Lee seems to be playing the human protagonist, while Evan Peters is playing a member of the Dillinger family that has proven to be a thorn in Flynn’s side since the first movie. The late David Warner played Ed Dillinger in the original Tron, while Cillian Murphy made a small appearance as Ed Dillinger Jr. in Tron: Legacy. The film will hit theaters on October 10th.

Related Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross explain that they prefer movie soundtracks because of their disdain for current music culture

Jeremy Allen White introduced the first teaser trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic. Bumbray says that White doesn’t appear to be doing a strict Springsteen impression and seems to be doing his own singing for some songs. The trailer includes black-and-white flashbacks to his abusive childhood (with his father played by Stephen Graham) and concludes with White belting out Born to Run.

“ It was incredible, challenging, and a dream come true, ” White said. “ I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing. The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past. “

Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the stage with Emma Mackey in tow to introduce Ella McKay, the first new movie from James L. Brooks in 15 years. Mackey plays a rising politician, while Curtis plays her aunt. Woody Harrelson plays Ella’s estranged father, who she hates because he walked out on them and dated a bunch of her friends. She unexpectedly becomes governor when her mentor, played by Albert Brooks, names her as his successor. As her professional life takes off, her personal life starts to fall apart. Bumbray says it looks like the Broadcast News of politics.

A teaser for Jay Roach’s The Roses was also screened. The film, which is a reimagining of The War of the Roses, stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. “ Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids, ” reads the official description. “ But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. ” Unfortunately, Bumbray wasn’t impressed, saying it looks like a “ significantly lighter ” and “ cute ” take on the original movie. He doubts it will have the same shocking ending.

We also caught a glimpse at Zootopia 2. The sequel introduces Gary (Ke Huy Quan), the first snake in Zootopia whose arrival freaks everyone out. Nick (Jason Bateman) and Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) are assigned to track Gary down, but they’re not getting along. The clip finds the two in therapy, which is led by Dr. Fuzzbee (Quinta Brunson). One of the other pairs of animals in the group is an elephant and a mouse. Another scene finds Nick and Judy investigating a trashy waterfront in search of Gary, which Bumbray said led to some pretty funny bits. The sequel is slated to hit theaters on November 26th.