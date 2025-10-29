TV News

When is The Roses starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman coming to Hulu and Disney+?

The fiery tale of Ivy and Theo Rose turns up the heat at home when The Roses begins streaming November 20, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Based on the novel by Warren Adler, the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Now, the studio has given us a new look at the film with the first official trailer. The film also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow, and Kate McKinnon. Tony McNamara (Poor Things) wrote the script. Jay Roach, who directed the Austin Powers and Meet the Parents movies, helms this retelling.

The official synopsis for The Roses reads:

“Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.”

The Roses is produced by Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Ed Sinclair, and Tom Carver. Executive producers on this project include James L. Brooks, Michael Adler, Jonathan Adler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colma,n and Cáit Collins.

Director Jay Roach brings sharp comedic instincts and a distinctly British edge to this modern portrait of a family in freefall. Balancing biting satire with moments of outrageous humor, he crafts a story of real life gone spectacularly wrong.

JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols reviewed The Roses, saying it’s a “lukewarm remake of a classic.” In his review, Tyler says, “The film ends on a note that I did enjoy, but the journey getting there just doesn’t feel very earned. Maybe married couples will connect with this more, given its messaging. But I just kept waiting for a drag-out fight that never really escalates past a 10-minute sequence. I remember thinking that Douglas and Turner legit wanted to kill each other as they went at it in the original film. Here, it never really goes past feeling like childish annoyance, which makes the story less impactful.”

Are you interested in picking up The Roses when it comes to Hulu and Disney+ on November 20? Let us know in the comments section below.

