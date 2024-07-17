The Russo brothers are now in talks to helm the next two Avengers movies

The Russos helmed the two biggest entries in the Avengers franchise — Infinity War and Endgame. They may be returning to the fray for the next two installments.

Last Updated on July 18, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter is breaking the news that Marvel Studios is now going back to their golden boys, Joe and Anthony Russo, to take on the directing duties of the next two Avengers films. The Avengers is the biggest franchise for Marvel and has been a gigantic culmination of their film phases. The scope of the films has grown into an epic proportion with a crossover nature rarely seen in movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame made an enormous mark on pop culture as they both broke into the list of highest-grossing movies of all-time.

Marvel Studios, who has recently been dealing with a string of underperforming projects and behind-the-scenes drama, was determined to get back on track with the upcoming entries — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The studio had been going through a bumpy development with directors leaving and trying to find suitable replacements. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was originally attached. Cretton departed and it was being said that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was being courted to replace him. However, not much news has followed up and it was reported that Marvel was “planning to meet with other directors while they wait on a decision from [Levy].”

The search for a director has been going on for months and it was said that Marvel wanted to get the production going by next year. Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch teased on an interview with Netflix, “I’m very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm.” However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also need the villain to face down all our heroes, and the story for the last couple of years has been that Jonathan Majors, who was once cast as Kang, had been released due to personal controversy.

Recent reports suggest Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) will be the new faces of the Avengers when the team returns to the silver screen (which was set up in a post-credits tag from The Marvels), but nothing is confirmed. Marvel has planted seeds for a Young Avengers team to take center stage, with Kamala assuming a Nick Fury-like role in gathering a team of up-and-coming heroes to defend humanity. However, that trajectory could change with the MCU being in constant flux.



