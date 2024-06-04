Is Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy being courted to direct the next Avengers movie?

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is reportedly being courted to direct the next Avengers movie for Marvel Studios.

Shawn Levy, Avengers, Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool & Wolverine stands ready to save the summer box office, Marvel Studios may be looking to director Shawn Levy to save the Avengers as well. Deadline has heard that Levy has been given Michael Waldron‘s script for the next Avengers movie, and while no decisions have been made, it’s possible the studio may be eyeing him to direct the film.

Deadline adds that Marvel is “still planning to meet with other directors while they wait on a decision from [Levy].” However, he’s got some big projects on his slate. He will be “heavily involved” in the final season of Stranger Things and is also developing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm. Even if Levy doesn’t end up directing the next Avengers movie, I’d wager that he definitely has a future at Marvel, particularly as the studio seems to have a lot of faith in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel reportedly wants to get everything in order so they can start shooting the next Avengers movie in 2025. Deadline’s sources say more than 60 MCU characters, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillian, could reprise their roles in the movie. It’s also said that the film will be much more of an ensemble rather than several characters leading the team. There’s also the matter of Kang the Conqueror. Although Jonathan Majors was fired by Marvel following his assault charges, it’s unclear if Kang will be recast or replaced by another villain. There’s also talk that he could be joined by another villain.

Avengers 5, which was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was previously set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), but he exited the project late last year. The film is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26th, making it the only Marvel movie in theaters this year.

Would you like to see Shawn Levy direct the next Avengers movie? If not, who should take the helm?

Source: Deadline
