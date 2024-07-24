Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on creative empowerment and secrets to success

Films directed by Shawn Levy – a list that includes Big Fat Liar, Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, the Night at the Museum trilogy, Date Night, Real Steel, and Free Guy, among others – have earned about 3 billion dollars at the global box office, and that number is likely to receive a substantial boost with the release of Levy’s contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, this weekend. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levy revealed his five “secrets to success” and discussed the creative empowerment he felt while working with Marvel Studios.

While it’s often assumed that Marvel micromanages their productions and doesn’t give directors space to be creative, Levy said, “ Contrary to so many assumptions out there, and even within myself before I had this experience, I’ve been arguably more creatively empowered and trusted on this movie than just about any other I’ve ever made. ” He had such a great time working on Deadpool & Wolverine, “ I absolutely foresee more collaborations between Marvel and me. The when and the what is yet to be seen. “

Levy had been mentioned as being in the running to direct one of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers movies, but it was recently announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are in talks to return to helm the next two Avengers movies. Rumor is that Levy is currently focusing on his Star Wars movie instead.

As for Levy’s secrets to success:

Don’t treat the studio like the enemy: I’ve always treated the people who give me the money to do my dream job as worthy of partnership. I don’t lock the room and try to keep the studio out. I make it clear that I’m in charge, but I welcome them into the process because they hold the checkbook that made my dream come true.

Be nice: I can name 15 examples off the top of my head of people who were assholes when they were on top. And when that wheel turns, when you’re no longer on top, if you treated people poorly when you were, nobody is going to hold the door open for you to get back in.

You don’t know what’s around the corner: In my 30s, I was the well-paid, commercially successful family comedy guy. And then in my 40s, things got more interesting because I was suddenly directing things like Real Steel and Date Night and The Internship. Now, in my 50s, I’ve gotten to make Free Guy and The Adam Project and All the Light We Cannot See and Deadpool & Wolverine. Don’t ever assume that what you’ve done is all that you’re going to get to do.

Be decisive: When you fail to be decisive, not only do you undermine the actor’s trust, but the crew starts to feel a power vacuum. And eventually lack of decisiveness leads to wasting time. And wasting time is disrespectful of the crew’s time.

This is an inherently emotional business: Whether it’s a company meeting with my staff at 21 Laps or my set with several hundred crewmembers, if you lead with feeling and enthusiasm and emotionality, I find it brings out the best in people.

