A new report suggests Avengers 5 could be heading into production sooner than expected

While Marvel Studios quietly rethinks its approach to blockbuster entertainment by limiting the content released yearly in theaters and on Disney+, industry insider Daniel Richtman could have a promising update about the next Avengers movie. According to Richtman, who has a decent track record for leaking information about upcoming film projects throughout the industry, principal photography for Avengers 5 begins in the United Kingdom next January. Initially, reports said cameras could roll as early as December, but that appears to have changed.

Richtman says the story for Avengers 5 is “more grounded” than previous chapters of the multi-million dollar-printing franchise. However, Marvel plans to “go big or go home” regarding the Multiverse so that fans can expect plenty of portal-hopping shenanigans as the MCU gets remixed from one adventure to the next. Marvel has dabbled with the Multiverse already, but the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine could push the concept beyond limits with the dynamic duo sticking their dirty fingers in the fabric of reality to alter the MCU. Rumors suggest Deadpool & Wolverine is a “jumping off point” for a new MCU era where casual audiences can enjoy the stories without “doing the homework.”

Recent reports suggest Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) will be the new faces of the Avengers when the team returns to the silver screen, but nothing is confirmed. Marvel has planted seeds for a Young Avengers team to take center stage, with Kamala assuming a Nick Fury-like role in gathering a team of up-and-coming heroes to defend humanity. However, that trajectory could change with the MCU being in constant flux.

Avengers 5 also suffers from a Kang problem. Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, was recently convicted of assault and harassment in a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While Kand is supposed to appear in at least two upcoming films, rumors suggest he’ll be paired with another villain to help lighten the load.

