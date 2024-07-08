Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 gets a trailer ahead of July premiere date

Unsolved Mysteries has been airing, off and on, presented in different styles and by different hosts, for nearly forty years at this point. It all began with specials hosted by Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, and Robert Stack in the ’80s, followed by a series that went for several years with Stack as the host. (And Virginia Madsen being added as co-host eventually.) Dennis Farina hosted a revival that lasted a few years. And in 2020, the Netflix streaming series brought the world their Unsolved Mysteries reboot, which doesn’t have a host at all. The first six episodes of this revival, called volume 1, arrived on Netflix on July 1, 2020. Volume 2, also consisting of six episodes, dropped on October 19, 2020. Volume 3, which consisted of nine episodes that were released over a period of three weeks, came along in October and November of 2022. All five episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 will be streaming on Netflix as of July 31st – and with just a few weeks to go before that date arrives, a trailer has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

On July 31st, the iconic and gripping series returns, featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity .

What’s on Netflix recently revealed that the directors of the volume 4 episodes are: Robert M. Wise – Served as an executive producer on prior seasons and directed three previous episodes: Death in Oslo (S2E2), Death Row Fugitive (S2E3), and Body in the Bay (S3E7), Skye Borgman – Director of Girl in the Picture plus prior episodes of Unsolved Mysteries: Lady in the Lake (S2E5), Mystery at Mile Marker 45 (S3E1), and Death in a Vegas Motel (S3E4), and Gabe Torres – Director of Brake and December, plus prior episodes of Unsolved Mysteries: Something in the Sky (S3E2) and What Happened to Josh? (S3E5).

A collaboration between the original show’s production company Cosgrove-Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company that brings us Stranger Things, the new Unsolved Mysteries uses re-enactments in a documentary format to profile real-life mysteries and unsolved crimes, lost love, cases involving missing persons and unexplained paranormal events.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer provided the following statement: “ This is our most unique volume yet. From one of the most notorious unsolved cases of all time to all-new baffling mysteries, there’s something for everyone to solve. “

Executive producer Shawn Levy added, “ Unsolved Mysteries continues to resonate with viewers in ways we could never have imagined, with some episodes leading to solving cases that were once thought unsolvable. It is a privilege to collaborate with Terry Dunn Meurer and her team on this iconic franchise, and we are so excited to share this next installment of compelling and fascinating mysteries with viewers around the world. “

What did you think of the Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 trailer? Will you be watching these new episodes on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.